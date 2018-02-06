Kelly Ripa Wears Tiny Black Bikini On Beach In The Bahamas While On Break From Filming ‘Live!’

Kelly Ripa was photographed wearing a tiny black bikini on the beach in the Bahamas while on break from filming Live!. The 47-year-old co-host showed off her hard body while strolling along the beach. She also wore a white sunhat and large round sunglasses. The look was accessorized with several gold bracelets on her left arm.

Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are hosting Live! this week from Paradise Island’s Atlantis Resort.

The Daily Mail had the images of Kelly, some of which are seen in the Facebook post below.

Shape ran an article on Kelly Ripa’s healthy lifestyle, revealing what she does in a day to stay so fit. Kelly says she likes to eat clean, and that includes a meal like sliced chicken breast with sautéed spinach, lemon, and olive oil. She opts for a light lunch that consists of a salad or yogurt and blueberries. The talk show star added that she eats a lot of vegetables and has protein, but she doesn’t put too much thought into it. The secret she says is to not eat “too much crap.”

Ripa mainly sticks to an alkaline diet, according to Good Housekeeping. The diet is similar to a vegan diet. The mom of three admits there are certain things she can’t completely avoid, such as cream in her coffee or having a glass of wine. When she decides to go on a cleanse, it lasts for seven days.

For dinner, Ripa will eat fish and a ton of vegetables. She’ll treat herself to junk food like pizza and french fries once a week. She also loves Girl Scout cookies, especially the Samoas! Goldfish crackers are another favorite of Kelly’s as well.

After work, Kelly will snack on protein bars or flaxseed snacks.

Well and Good had insight into Kelly Ripa’s strong dedication to working out. Her love affair with exercise was slow in the beginning. At first, it was three days a week and involved walking on the treadmill for 30 minutes until she started jogging. Eventually, it led to running and increasing her miles every week. She also focuses on strengthening and toning various muscle groups in her body in addition to her cardio workouts.