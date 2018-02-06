Scheana Marie Talks About Katie Maloney’s Weight Issues Despite Rocky Relationship

Scheana Marie has revealed that she’s fed up with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, as they seemed to enjoy the drama surrounding Robert Valletta. Just a few episodes ago, Scheana learned there was a rumor that Robert had kissed another woman. Scheana didn’t believe the rumor and felt betrayed that her co-stars kept talking about it. On Twitter, Marie revealed she was done with her co-stars and was furious that they didn’t have her back. It sounds like she has some strained relationships with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, but one of the comments on the show last night made Scheana reach out on Twitter.

Scheana Marie wasn’t around when Kevin Lee told Katie Maloney that she had gained some weight. He told her that she needed to watch herself and start shedding the weight. Everyone was shocked at his comments, and Marie felt it was necessary for her to reach out to her friend. According to a new tweet, Scheana Marie revealed that she thinks Katie is beautiful even though they haven’t always had the best relationship. She also points out that she feels her former friend is beautiful, no matter what. The two aren’t close, but they do have plenty of things in common.

“Just want to say, Katie Maloney despite our differences we’ve had, you are gorgeous and the comments made about your weight that night made me cringe. You are a beautiful woman. Have fun on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live tonight!! #WWHL,” Scheana revealed on Twitter as she watched Vanderpump Rules last night.

It’s interesting that Scheana Marie is commenting on the weight comment made by Kevin Lee during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump was shocked when she heard the comments, but Katie appeared to take it all well considering the harsh nature of the comments. Thanks to her friends, Maloney was able to laugh at it and feel confident about herself. As it turns out, Scheana’s comment was also very sweet, but it’s questionable how Katie will take it considering they are no longer close friends. These days, Katie may see them as just co-workers at SUR and on Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana Marie is currently working on career-related things that could take her away from Vanderpump Rules. She hasn’t been in focus this season, and it’s possible that she’s thinking about growing her career. She is currently doing a show in Las Vegas on top of working at SUR.