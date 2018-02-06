Cardi B Claps Back At Pregnancy Rumors, Tells Fans She Is ‘Just Getting Fat’

Cardi B is not holding back. One day before Kylie Jenner announced she gave birth to her first child after months of secrecy, the “Bartier Cardi” rapper clapped back at a fan who asked her if she was also hiding a secret pregnancy.

After Cardi B took to Instagram to post a video that showed her dancing, a curious follower asked her if she also has a “Kylie Jenner secret.” In true Cardi B fashion, the outspoken rapper replied with her most iconic clap back yet.

“No b*tch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

According to Revelist, Cardi later reposted a “fat meme” of herself captioned with a series of pizza, taco, ice cream, and other food emojis.

Cardi B is no stranger to pregnancy questions. On last week’s Grammy Awards red carpet, Cardi, who is engaged to Migos rapper Offset, told E! News’ Giuliana Rancic that she is constantly asked if she is pregnant.

“It’s like everybody always talking about there’s someone got a problem with me, or somebody always saying that I’m pregnant every two weeks,” Cardi said. “So it’s just like, if ya’ll wanna know, ask me, I’ll tell ya.”

For her Grammy Awards performance of the song “Finesse” with Bruno Mars, Cardi B wore a Moschino two-piece outfit that showed off her stomach. Cardi was later attacked by body shamers over her stomach hair. The photo of Cardi B’s outfit on Moschino’s Instagram page was loaded with mean comments about the rapper’s body hair. Sadly, the post turned into a debate about body shaming instead of celebrating Cardi’s debut at the Grammys.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

While she regularly gets glammed up for the camera, in a new interview with Zendaya for CR Fashion Book, Cardi B revealed that her ideal day would be a day at home with no need to wear makeup or put tight clothes or high heels on. Cardi also dished on the negative part of her fame, admitting she may have been a little bit happier a few years ago when she had less money but more privacy.

“I had less people who had opinions about my life,” Cardi B said. “I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me.”

Cardi B was first known as the breakout star of the VH1 reality show Love & Hip-Hop: New York and she shot to even greater fame last year with the release of her first rap single “Bodak Yellow.” Now Cardi is one of the most outspoken stars on social media and on the red carpet, so if she ever has any pregnancy news to share, expect to hear it from her first.