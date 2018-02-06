Kylie Jenner Reportedly Wants To Be ‘Hotter Than Ever,’ Desperate To Lose Baby Weight Before Comeback [Rumors]

After months of staying away from the limelight, Kylie Jenner is reportedly determined to make a major comeback but not until she sheds her baby weight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who recently gave birth to her daughter, is allegedly “desperate” to get her body back, according to Radar Online. The 20-year-old lip kit mogul allegedly has a “comeback plan” before she completely returns to the spotlight.

The webloid claimed that Kylie is going to continue to lay low not only to spend more time with her daughter but also to have time to lose her baby weight. A source reportedly told the outlet that the Life Of Kylie star is not listening to her doctors’ advice when it comes to the said matter.

There were even claims that Kylie has already made an appointment to start “cool sculpting,” a medical treatment that freezes and eliminates fat. This will allegedly make her comeback just as dramatic as her baby reveal.

“She can’t wait to get her old body back and is telling everyone she is going to be hotter than ever before.”

Kylie has yet to post any update again on her social media accounts after her big reveal two days ago.

Meanwhile, E! News reported that Kylie Jenner has been enjoying motherhood. A source told the outlet that the reality star is very happy about having her baby girl and feels like being a mother is her true calling.

The same source added that Kylie has been “elated and overjoyed” as she adapts to life as a mom.

Kylie, who has been very secretive about her pregnancy, also had a very smooth delivery. According to the outlet, the reality star felt really calm during the entire process, especially with the presence of her beau Travis Scott, his family, and of course, the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Kylie took to social media on February 1 and confirmed that she gave birth to a healthy baby girl. To celebrate the arrival of her firstborn, Kylie shared a touching video, which documented her pregnancy. In the 11-minute clip titled “To Our Daughter,” the youngest Jenner gave a glimpse of her unforgettable journey to motherhood.

So far, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to announce the name of their baby girl.