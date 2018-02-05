‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Valerie Forces Lani To Reveal Her Shocking Secret

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani’s shocking secret will be revealed this week, and fans are about to see some major drama go down in Salem thanks to Valerie’s snooping.

According to a Feb. 5 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Valerie has been doing some digging, and she will eventually get confirmation that Lani is pregnant with Eli’s baby and not JJ’s child. Of course, Valerie has major stake in this drama, as Eli is her son, and Lani’s unborn baby is her grandchild. Valerie knows all too well about keeping the identity of a child’s father a secret, and it is something that she’s come to regret. Now, she may out Lani for doing the exact same thing.

It seems that Days of our Lives fans will see Valerie will tell Lani that she knows her big baby secret. Lani will likely try to deny it at first, but Valerie won’t let her dismiss the truth. Eventually, Valerie will tell Lani that she needs to tell Eli the truth, or that she will. This means Lani will be forced into telling her secret, and dealing with all the consequences that come from that.

The new Days of our Lives promo for the week reveals that Lani will tell Eli that he is the father of her baby, and he’ll be completely stunned by the news. It seems that Lani may try to talk Eli into keeping quiet about the baby, but it likely won’t work. Lani will eventually have to tell JJ that the baby isn’t his, which will be absolutely devastating for him to hear.

In the latest #DAYS, Lani makes a confession to Gabi.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/MqUlcXJ9hM — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 30, 2018

As Days of our Lives fans know, JJ has had a very rough few months. After shooting Theo Carver and paralyzing him, JJ very nearly killed himself out of despair. However, Gabi was there to save his life and now he has a huge reason to live, his unborn child. Sadly, when he finds out that the baby isn’t his, viewers could see him spiral into a depression yet again. It seems only time will tell how this all plays out.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.