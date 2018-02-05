Britney Spears Displays Fit Body While Celebrating Romance With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears wore a red sports bra and shorts while celebrating her romance with boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The 36-year-old pop star was posing in the photo with Asghari in a rocky setting with a waterfall behind them. She also had on red tennis shoes and mirrored aviator sunglasses. Her blonde hair was down, with the sides loosely swept back.

“I’ve been with this man for over a year… everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!,” Britney captioned the photo.

Asghari also posted the image on his Instagram account with the caption, “The Most beautiful girl,” and added a heart emoji.

Britney Spears has been with Sam Asghari, 23, for over a year. The two began seeing each other after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. The songstress and her model boyfriend have shared numerous snaps on social media of their romance. It seems that their relationship is going strong and they are really in love.

While Britney was vacationing in Hawaii over the New Year’s holiday, she was spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand. Rumors ignited that she secretly got engaged to Sam, but Gossip Cop debunked the speculations.

Spears has been showing her fit body on Instagram a lot with her gym selfies, vacation photos, and fun dance videos. Her 18.6 million Instagram followers are usually routinely treated to great images and video clips she likes to share with them a few times a week.

A few weeks ago Spears shared a gym selfie in which she revealed that she was getting back into her workouts again after taking some time off. She wrote that she loves doing cardio and sweating, but “overdoing anything” isn’t a good thing. The star added that it was nice taking a break and spending quality time with her sons — Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11.

Britney Spears’ career is riding high now that she’s reportedly signed another Las Vegas contract. She’ll perform at Las Vegas’ Park Theater, according to a source who spoke with Us Weekly. News of this came a mere weeks after she wrapped a four-year run in Vegas on New Year’s Eve. Spears was made an offer she couldn’t refuse and the gig is set to begin in 2019. One of the main reasons Britney agreed to perform in Vegas again is because of the schedule. The insider told Us that the schedule allows her ample time to spend with her kids.