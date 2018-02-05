Gretchen Rossi Hints She’s Taking The Road Less Traveled: Former ‘RHOC’ Star Says Things Are Working For Her

Gretchen Rossi was supposedly fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County a few years ago. Gretchen said that she decided to leave the show because her co-stars had a hard time being happy for her, but Andy Cohen hinted in one of his books that they were indeed fired and had called him repeatedly in hopes of getting back on the show. When asked in public, Rossi denied wanting to be back on the show, and for several seasons in a row, there have been reports claiming she would be coming back. Now, Gretchen is sending a signal via an Instagram message that speaks to every aspect of her life. The message could also be in relation to her relationship with Slade Smiley.

According to a new Instagram post, Gretchen Rossi revealed that everything she’s doing in her life is working great. It’s possible that she’s referring to The Real Housewives of Orange County, as many people often beg her to return to the show. On Instagram, Rossi revealed she was taking the road less traveled, which could hint she’s not returning to the show. In the past couple of years, several housewives have returned to the franchise, including NeNe Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, Kim Zolciak, and Bethenny Frankel.

However, it’s also possible that Gretchen Rossi is talking about her relationship with Slade Smiley. The two got engaged on her last episode of the show, but none of her co-stars were invited to the proposal party. This was something that rattled the producers, and it may have played a role in their decision to fire her from the show. However, Rossi saw it as a step forward in their relationship. Since the engagement, the couple hasn’t done much to change things. They have yet to get married, and it’s possible that they are not in a rush to set a date.

Gretchen Rossi is currently living in California and working on her business. She recently sold parts of her company and is doing well. She hasn’t set a wedding date just yet and hasn’t opened up about any plans to have a baby.