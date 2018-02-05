Roseanne Barr Admits She’s Struggled With Anxiety And Depression,’Fame Is Really Hard’

In a preview for 20/20 special, Roseanne Barr admitted that she had several nervous breakdowns, but no one noticed. Apparently, she has even been hospitalized several times. She added that fame wasn’t easy for her and it took a toll on her mental health.

The 65-year-old actress is set to reprise her role in the hit sitcom, Roseanne, in March. She feels that her age has added a new perspective and she’s ready to step back into the spotlight.

“This time I’m like, ‘OK, I’m 65. Thank God I’ve got Social Security now so I don’t have to worry.'”

Barr opened up about her mental health struggles in hopes to help other people that may be struggling. She revealed that while someone may look like that have it together on the outside, it may not be the case.

“I did have a few nervous breakdowns and was hospitalized several times. It was challenging,” Roseanne admitted.

Roseanne spent many years hiding her depression and anxiety from others. She didn’t want anyone to find out because mental illness had a stigma attached to it. Barr is thankful that today, people are more accepting of mental illness. She adds that many people that she thought had it together, admitted they suffered from anxiety and depression.

According to Fox News, Barr said that making her sitcom counterpart a Trump supporter made sense to her. The Conners were working-class Americans, and they cared about middle-class issues. She still feels that Trump was the better candidate for the middle-class.

As for why Trump won the election, she thinks that most of America wanted something different. Trump made sense to many people.

Even though she voted and supports President Trump, she admits that she may not agree with everything he says. Roseanne says that some of the things Trump says, especially on Twitter, she may not agree with. However, he was the better option compared to Hillary Clinton.

Barr laughed and said it came down to the lesser of two evils. She felt that Trump was the better option. Roseanne understands that not everyone would agree with her politics, but in the end, everyone has to vote with their conscience.

Roseanne Barr said that as she has gotten older, she has a better grasp on her mental health triggers and how to avoid spinning into depression.