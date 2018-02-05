‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Called ‘Angry’ And ‘Hateful’ Towards His Family

The Teen Mom OG stars are no stranger to drama, and that includes with their children, siblings, and their very own parents. Now, Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, is spilling details about her marriage to Michael Abraham, and his behavior during their relationship.

According to a Feb. 5 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Debra Danielson, reveals that during the time she was married to Farrah Abraham’s father, Michael, he was very “angry and hateful” towards her and their family. Debra is revealing the details of her marriage in her new book, titled Vapor: A True Story of How I Fell Victim To Catfishing. In the book, Danielson goes into detail about her marriage, and has even revealed that Michael was using illegal drugs and cheating on her during the relationship.

The Teen Mom OG grandmother says that she wasn’t going to stay quiet about her life while writing the book, and claims that Michael Abraham knew that she had planned to dish the details of their life together. Farrah Abraham’s mother also claims that she knew she had to move on from the marriage after she as advised by three different doctors to do so. Michael and Debra eventually divorced and moved on in their lives. Currently, Debra is married to Dr. David Merz, whom Farrah has had very public issues with in the past. Meanwhile, Michael is engaged to his girlfriend, Amy, whom Farrah has become very close with.

In addition, Debra Danielson and Michael Abraham have become staples on Teen Mom OG. Viewers have watched their friendship and mutual respect for one another grow over the years, and Michael even tried to convince Farrah and Sophia to attend Debra’s wedding, even though they vowed not to go due to their dislike for David Merz. In the end, Farrah ended up attending the wedding, but her daughter Sophia stayed at home.

Teen Mom OG fans can watch the current season, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. Debra Danielson’s book, Vapor: A true Story of How I Fell Victim To Catfhising, is now available for purchase on Amazon.