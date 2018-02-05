‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Friz Wedding Date Revealed — Special 14,000th Episode

General Hospital spoilers from inside sources behind the scenes at the ABC soap reveal that the Friz wedding will be a milestone event that will reportedly air as part of GH‘s 14,000 episode celebration. In this week’s Soap Opera Digest, the soap’s writers share some tidbits on what’s coming for Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) as sweeps heats up and their wedding day nears. There will be an explosive event (quite literally) during the Friz nuptials and the fate of their union is in question.

Franco Has His Doubts

This week, General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that Franco confides in Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) that he’s not sure whether he should stay with Elizabeth. Franco confesses that he loves Liz but he doesn’t think he’s worthy of her and is worried about his violent past with Drew Cain (Billy Miller) when they were children. Franco has still not recovered memories that he and Drew were abused by Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) and that he wasn’t the instigator in Drew’s childhood accident.

Next week, GH spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Drew wants answers from Franco and it’s high time these two sort out what happened between them as children. Franco is still hiding that he believes he was a psycho as a kid and shoved sweet Drew down the stairs. This is the big secret Franco is keeping from Liz and one that might affect whether he walks down the aisle or walks out on her leaving Liz with another failed trip to the altar.

Friz Wedding Set For February 22-23

According to sources on set at General Hospital, spoilers say the wedding taped recently and all three of Liz’s boys will be on hand for the big day. Michael Leone, who plays Cameron Spencer, shared an Instagram pic of one of his rare appearances on set for the Friz nuptials. The wedding looks to be intimate given that any wedding involving a reformed serial killer won’t pack the house. Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) is set to be the best man but there’s more.

Marc Anthony Samuel’s character Felix DuBois will be on hand to see fellow nurse Liz get hitched, and he shared a pic on set to confirm his presence for the shoot. Several people are guaranteed to avoid the Friz wedding like the plague including the Q twins, Jason and Drew, Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco), Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and anyone that Franco targeted (aside from his forgiving fiancée) while he was a serial killer!

Special Wedding Episode Goes Off With A Bang

General Hospital spoilers from the writers in this week’s Soap Opera Digest include that doubts continue to haunt Franco up until the last minute. Co-head writer Shelly Altman says, “Franco is tormented by something from his past” and she shared that the wedding is interrupted by “what appears to be an act of God.” Inside set sources now says it’s an explosion that rattles the venue. Franco and Liz are getting married near Charles Street and things there take a dark turn.

There are also GH spoilers from other co-head writer Van Etten who teased that the Friz wedding is “on shaky ground” for many reasons alluding to the explosion that hits Charles Street. It seems that the project being developed by wicked Jim Harvey hits a skid when public opinion turns against them. Harvey takes matters into his own hands. Up until now, turning off utilities and bricking the window at Charlie’s Pub were bad enough, but staging an explosion is next level economic terrorism.

Franco doesn't need a muse… he needs friends to fill a church. And his wedding'll be here before you know it. #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/vFwM01R6H8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 25, 2018

Will Friz Say “I Do”?

With another issue of ABC Soaps in Depth due out this Friday, February 9, fans should get some more info on Franco and Liz’s wedding, but for now, set sources tease that Friz will make it through their vows. But given that there’s a big boom coming to shake Port Charles to its core for sweeps, there might be some delayed satisfaction if the “act of God” sparks before the officiant declares them “man and wife.”

General Hospital showrunner Frank Valentini weighed in on the fate of Franco and Liz in a recent interview with Michael Fairman. The executive producer said there is a “real reason why he [Franco] is so tormented” and added it’s a “big secret” and when those come out, it’s “never good.” Knowing Franco heads into the ceremony struggling with his lie plus the fiery fate of Charles Street, fans can expect an explosive 14000th episode of the ABC soap.

Do you think Liz will be Mrs. Baldwin by the end of sweeps or will their wedding go off the rails? Catch up on the latest GH scoop on Valentin knowing about Anna’s kid with Faison, sweeps spoilers for Nathan’s open casket funeral, Kevin’s plan for Faison’s evil brain, and Max Gail’s debut as Mike Corbin, Sonny’s dad. Watch ABC every weekday for new episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.