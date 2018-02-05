Daymond John’s Story About Robert Herjavec Shows The ‘Shark Tank’ Stars Are Real-Life Friends

Every episode of Shark Tank brings some dose of drama, none so captivating, usually, as a bit of a tiff between the sharks. There’s real money at stake on the program, so when there’s potentially a great investment on the table, it’s no holds barred between the panelists.

But Daymond John’s recent interview with People revealed that at least some of the sharks get along famously when the cameras go dark. In fact, John’s fellow sharks were not far away when his daughter, Minka Jagger, was born almost two years ago.

“Robert was the second person in the delivery room when Minka was born, and he’s just such a loving person and father. And Barbara was the third. So we’re really close.”

John made the comments in response to a question about Herjavec’s recent announcement that he and his wife, former Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson, are expecting twins.

The FUBU founder went on to reveal that the friendship between these particular sharks has been passed on to the next generation. Both John and Herjavec have adult children from previous relationships, and the men’s daughters plan to attend Coachella together later this year.

On Shark Tank, Herjavec has frequently talked about being a stay-at-home dad when his children were young. He once told Inc. that he was devoted to his kids for three years, after already becoming a successful entrepreneur. By that time, he’d sold companies to AT&T and Nokia, and had yet to start his flagship endeavor, cybersecurity firm The Herjavec Group.

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson, shown here on January 27, 2018, recently announced they are expecting twins. John Sciulli / Getty Images

Herjavec’s friendship with Daymond John presumably started with Shark Tank, but he’s known Kevin O’Leary even longer, since both were panelists on the Canadian precursor to the program, Dragons’ Den.

John joked that Herjavec’s new additions are just an attempt to copy his life choices, or one-up him by bringing in two new babies to the world.

“[Our daughters] hang out already. Then now that I had Minka, Robert just tries to copy me, as always. Now he has to double down with twins.”

For her part, Johnson recently revealed to E! Online that she won’t be back on DWTS any time soon. In an interview posted on January 29, Johnson said the couple is keeping the gender of their twins a secret, and that the pregnancy is nearing its end.

The couple met on DWTS when they were paired up to compete, and rumors of their romance quickly spread. Johnson said she would go back to DWTS in another role that doesn’t involve strutting her stuff on the dance floor.

The soon-to-be mom is also an entrepreneur, having started her own fitness studio.

John has had an eventful couple of years in his personal life. In addition to welcoming Minka, he also revealed on Good Morning America last May that a nodule on his thyroid was diagnosed as Stage 2 cancer. He chose to discuss his experience in order to encourage early detection and treatment.

The sharks play nice and not-so-nice every Sunday night on ABC.