Spice Girls’ Geri Horner Reportedly Wants Girl Group Reunion At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may or may not have already chosen the musical acts that will perform at their wedding. But Spice Girls’ Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) reportedly thinks the 90s girl-group should be considered. According to Metro UK, a source close to the group has said that Geri thinks the royal wedding would be a great spot for a Spice Girls’ reunion, especially since Markle is allegedly a fan of the group.

According to Metro, there are rumors that Markle has expressed admiration for Mel B and said that she related to her when she was younger because they are both biracial.

Whether it happens at the Royal Wedding or not, The Spice Girls seem to be getting something ready for the adoring fans who have been loyal to them for over twenty years. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a new photo of the five group members popped up on the Internet recently. The photos which were reportedly taken at Geri Horner’s house mean that this the first time the spices have been seen together in close to ten years. The manager who helped make them stars, Simon Fuller, also appeared in some of the pictures from the meeting that spread around the web.

The Spice Girls have also announced that they will be working on new projects together, Skynet reports. According to a statement released by the group, they were inspired to work together again because of the love of their fans.

But, according to the Metro, the projects may not include performances because one member is reluctant to sing with the rest of the group. Surprisingly, it isn’t Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) but Mel C (Sporty Spice). Beckham had previously refused to have her vocals included on a previous reunion project. Although Mel C has delivered some of the standout vocal performances of the group, the source says that she may need some “persuasion” before she lends her voice to any new appearances with The Spice Girls.

Spice Girls tipped to perform at Meghan and Harry’s Royal wedding for 2 BIG reasonshttps://t.co/xsZiOKid7Z pic.twitter.com/wa9IhXHqLn — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) February 4, 2018

News.com Australia reports that the projects discussed at The Spice Girls meeting include a new album, TV shows in Asia and endorsement deals. They are also said to be interested in developing a “TV format” that they want to sell worldwide. But apparently, all of the group members have agreed that they don’t want to go on a world tour.