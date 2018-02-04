Spoilers For Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII Halftime Setlist — Leaked Video Of Rehearsal

Justin Timberlake is less than one day away from his halftime performance return at Super Bowl LII and he’s trying to keep it hush-hush, but cameras are everywhere. He has been practicing a lot this week in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and it’s been said that he is going to shock the world. Well, while many have wondered what he’ll do, who will be there, and the setlist, some of it happened to leak out after hours of practice.

There has been a lot of controversy as to what may or may not happen during Sunday’s halftime between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. It’s confirmed that Justin Timberlake is going to lead things, but what’s he going to do? What songs will be in his setlist? Will anyone appear with him on stage?

As reported by People, Timberlake gave away that “Can’t Stop The Feeling” would be one of the songs he’d be singing during halftime. From that point, he said that was the only thing he was “giving away,” and no one could get him to say anything more.

Well, he didn’t need to say anything else as he’s been practicing all this week with lots of people around — people who have smartphones and social media accounts and the ability to sell their videos to the highest bidder.

As you can see in the video above, TMZ was able to come into possession of some leaked video of Timberlake’s halftime practice this week. There will be a lot of fireworks involved and he’s planning on doing a tribute to Prince, but the whole idea of a hologram of the late star is a point of major contention.

TMZ has also stated that there are no plans at all for a reunion with Janet Jackson or *NSYNC even though many have hoped for one or the other.

Joey Fatone says ‘NSYNC won’t reunite during Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance. If you were Justin Timberlake, would you embrace your boy band past or would you ignore it? #NSync #HalftimeShow #EverybodyTalks pic.twitter.com/KAyijN94bz — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 24, 2018

Just Jared has also confirmed that Janet and *NSYNC won’t be there, but he has found out a couple of other songs that Timberlake will sing.

“Cry Me A River”

“Rock Your Body”

One or two songs from his new album Man of the Woods

Justin Timberlake is surely going to light things up in Minneapolis on Sunday and people are excited about it whether they know some spoilers or not. His setlist is something that likely won’t be fully revealed until he steps on the field and stage for halftime of Super Bowl LII, but that’s alright. This leaked video and info on his performance lets the world know that he is planning on making halftime just as memorable as the game.