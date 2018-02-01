Super Bowl 2018 Alternatives: Puppy Bowl, Kitten Bowl, Zombie Bowl, Numerous Marathons

On Sunday, there will be a good portion of the world watching Super Bowl LII for the game or just the commercials or both, but some people would rather have something else to do. For those who aren’t concerned about football and don’t care who spent millions of dollars on advertising, there will be plenty of alternatives for you in 2018. You can check out the Puppy Bowl, Zombie Bowl, Kitten Bowl, or any number of marathons that might be more entertaining.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going to battle it out for NFL supremacy, and half of the world will be tuning in. It is going to bring an end to the 2017-2018 season, and it will be a huge show, but so many other channels and networks will have alternatives for others who just don’t care.

Now, for those who don’t care about football but love animals, you may need to put your hatred for the sport aside. Both the Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl are returning in 2018, and they make great alternatives to the Super Bowl and are sure ways to make sure you do nothing all day.

Seriously, they’re almost hypnotic.

Things I learned from @MeredithBlake‘s story on the #PuppyBowl:

-Some cameras are “placed on the end of sticks coated in peanut butter”

-Recruitment began last summer

-The shoot lasts 4 days and produces 100 hrs of footagehttps://t.co/pP4Y8Pk3dy pic.twitter.com/BqzKqyyM6b — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 26, 2018

Here are a large number of alternatives that will help get you through Super Bowl Sunday if you don’t want to watch the game. If you’re not into animals, there are also some Disney movies and popular TV show marathons to help you pass the time.

Any times listed below are Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, so, be sure to check your local listings for times in your area.

Puppy Bowl XIV

Animal Planet

3 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Kitten Bowl V

Hallmark Channel

Living our best possible life with the kittens! #KittenBowl pic.twitter.com/6NKdQVK7Zu — mspmag (@mspmag) January 29, 2018

If you’d like to get acquainted with the participants in Kitten Bowl V, you can meet Star, Penny, Ginger, and others on the official website of Hallmark Channel.

Zombie Bowl – The Walking Dead marathon

AMC

Noon – 3 a.m.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Freeform

Six times back-t0-back beginning at 11:30 a.m.

COPS marathon

Paramount Network (formerly SpikeTV)

11 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Martin marathon

BET

6 p.m. – Midnight

The Andy Griffith Show marathon

Sundance

Law & Order: SVU marathon

USA Network

9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Hoarders, Intervention, and Storage Warsmarathons

A&E

6 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Super Bull – Alaska: The Last Frontier

Discovery Channel

Star Trek: The Next Generation marathon

BBC

7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Horror Movie marathon

IFC

Paranormal Activity 1-4, The Thing, Jeepers Creepers, Jeepers Creepers 2

The Golden Girls marathon

TV Land

Monk marathon

We TV

7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Other networks such as SyFy, FX, FXM, and CMT will be showing different movies throughout the day as well.

The Super Bowl is one of those events which encompasses weeks and not just a single day, but some people still don’t care. Fans of the Patriots and Eagles love the lead-in to the big game and can’t wait for the action, as well as the commercials. As for those looking for some 2018 alternatives, there are plenty of them, which means you can get your fill of kittens, puppies, zombies, cops, Disney characters, and movies.