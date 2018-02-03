‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers: Jaime And Tyrion Lannister Vs Daenerys Targaryen And Jon Snow

We have a long way to go before Game of Thrones returns to HBO, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about what’s to come. In the latest Season 8 development, fans have turned their attention to Tyrion Lannister’s (Peter Dinklage) fate and how his actions might lead to a rift between him and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

Jaime Returns To Winterfell

According to Express, Tyrion will finally team up with his brother, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), in the final season of Game of Thrones. In Season 7, Jaime left Cersei (Lena Headey) in King’s Landing and headed north to Winterfell to help in the war against the Night King and the army of the dead.

Jaime’s presence in Winterfell, however, will bring back some bad memories for the Starks, but it could also turn Daenerys against Tyrion.

Will Jamie Be Imprisoned For Trying To Kill Bran?

As fans will recall, Jaime almost killed Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) in Season 1 when he pushed him out of a tower. Bran will undoubtedly remember what Jaime did now that he is the Three-Eyed Raven, which means Jaime’s arrival probably won’t go over well with the rest of the Starks, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

If Jaime is imprisoned or worse for his actions, there’s a possibility that Tyrion will come to his defense. This could pit Tyrion against Daenerys, who hooked up with Jon at the end of last season.

Tyrion Could Take Jaime’s Side

Tyrion siding with his family would not be a huge surprise. Tyrion has always had a close relationship with Jaime, who freed him from prison in Season 4 and basically saved his life. He also secretly met with Jaime last season to broker peace between Daenerys and Cersei.

Although this scenario is entirely speculation, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Tyrion would choose his family over the Dragon Queen.

Headey Opens Up About Final Season

With the Season 8 premiere still more than a year out, we don’t know much about how the show will end. Most of the stars have been tight-lipped about how things turn out, though Lena Headey recently talked about how she felt after reading the final script. Headey’s character, Cersei, has a tough road ahead, but the actress was happy with how everything panned out.

“I can tell you that we had a giant read-through with all the cast in October,” Headey explained. “And I think pretty much everybody cried at one point. It was pretty surprising. You know, it’s been an amazing journey, and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.”

Dinklage Teases Heartbreaking Ending

As far as Tyrion is concerned, Dinklage recently discussed the end of Game of Thrones, calling it a “heartbreaking” experience. The actor didn’t reveal any spoilers for the final season, but he did say that it was fun reading fan theories about what might happen.

HBO has not announced an official premiere date for the final season of Game of Thrones. The show is expected to return to the network sometime in 2019.