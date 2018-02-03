Lala Kent Shares Adorable Date Video With Boyfriend Randall Emmett

Everything is going just fine for Lala Kent and boyfriend Randall Emmett. Fans have been worried over the last month after Lala’s Instagram behavior became suspicious. The Vanderpump Rules star deleted all traces of Randall from her feed but has casually been bringing him back into the light.

As the Inquisitr reported Wednesday, Lala made a point to tell her Twitter followers she was protecting her relationship with her boyfriend, because he did not sign up for the Vanderpump Rules spotlight.

Lala hasn’t been able to keep him off her social media completely though, as she shared a video with Emmett to her Instagram Friday night. Lala and Randall can be seen skating around a roller rink, but the video only shows the duo from the back, and followers are never given a glimpse of their face.

“We are adulting AF,” Lala captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

The video was viewed over 41,000 times in under an hour, and Lala specifically turned off comments for the post. The reality star gets a mixture of hate and love when she has shared photos of her boyfriend in the past, and to avoid the drama she’s opted to keep comments off when it comes to Randall.

The SUR hostess is donning grey sweatpants and a black top, with a green balloon tied to her pants. Lala opted for roller blades, where Randall went a little more old school with skates. The couple is holding hands as they skate along each other and appear to be doing well.

We are adulting AF ❤️ A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Feb 2, 2018 at 7:16pm PST

For now, this is the only trace of Randall on Lala’s Instagram page. Based on her behavior over the last few weeks, there’s a chance this video won’t have much of a shelf-life.

Randall shared the same video on his own Instagram page and captioned the photo “Friday night skate night.” The film producer allowed comments on his video, where followers complimented the cute couple.

“So cute! That’s what life’s about enjoying moments of fun with the people you love,” one fan commented.

BestCoast bound ???? A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:47pm PST

According to Randall’s Instagram, he traveled to Georgia on Monday to begin production on a film with Sylvester Stallone. Days later, Lala shared a photo of herself on a private jet heading back to the West Coast where she attended a Guess event. Whether their skating rink date took place in Georgia or Los Angeles is unknown.

To see more from Lala, watch Vanderpump Rules every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.