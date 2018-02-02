‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Breaks Up With Wyatt, Couple Hits Major Snags

For weeks, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease about Wyatt being shaken by the return of his ex-wife, Hope. This suggests that it will lead to him breaking up with Katie. However, new spoilers tease that it could be the other way around — Katie is going to call it quits with Wyatt.

This February on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will become even closer. But since they have been keeping their relationship a secret, it is going to be a problem soon. During Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) wedding, Katie will attend without a plus-one. She can’t attend her sister’s wedding with Wyatt and go public with their relationship. However, sooner or later, they have to decide about their relationship, and the result may not be a good news.

Wyatt will not attend the wedding. While he is gone, spoilers tease that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will make a move to Katie. He will need a new love interest now that his plans to take Brook from Ridge have failed. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that Wyatt will face a heartbreak, so it seems that Katie will be the one to break up from him. Wyatt wants their relationship to remain a secret but Katie does not. Katie might fall for Thorne instead and leave Wyatt.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt is caught off-guard seeing Hope at Forrester Creations and the two share an awkward moment between exes. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/bs8l5Jqppj pic.twitter.com/VZel0wzxtN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 2, 2018

Meanwhile, the love triangle might be a temporary snag only to test how strong Wyatt and Katie’s relationship is. It is also a time to explore Hope (Annika Noelle) and Wyatt’s reunion if they can be revived as a couple. Viewers are excited to see Noelle and Brooks’ chemistry. This week, Hope and Wyatt bumped into each other, and there was awkwardness at first. But after a while, they began to loosen up. Some spoilers also tease that Hope will be jealous of Wyatt and Katie’s relationship, while Katie will be furious to learn that Wyatt’s ex-wife is flirting with him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.