Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Make Big Announcement To Family In ‘Counting On’ Promo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will share some exciting news with the Duggar family during the upcoming season of Counting On, but the parents-to-be won’t be the only ones with something big going on. Because so many Duggar couples have experienced major life events over the course of the last few months, Jeremy and Jinger’s life in Laredo may take a backseat to honeymoons, weddings, and baby announcements.

On Thursday, TLC shared the first promo for the upcoming season of Counting On on the show’s Facebook page. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard do not appear in the short teaser clip at all, and Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald only make brief non-speaking appearances in the video. The younger married couples get the most screentime, and the trailer takes viewers on a short trip back in time to Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s September 8 wedding. It also includes footage from Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s honeymoon in Switzerland.

The Counting On video ends on a bit of a cliffhanger as Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo tease a special announcement of some sort. Jeremy turns to Jinger and lets out a deep sigh as he quizzes his wife on whether she wants to be the one to break the big news.

“Do you want to tell them?” Jeremy asks.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo don’t drop any hints about what their surprise revelation is, but most fans will likely assume that the edited footage shows the couple breaking the news that a baby is on the way. On January 3, Jinger and Jeremy told Us Weekly that they’re expecting their first child. However, because the Counting On timeline is so far behind, it may be quite some time before viewers get to see the couple sharing their happy news with the rest of the Duggar family. After all, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s baby announcement still hasn’t been featured on the show yet, and they broke their baby news last August.

The Counting On promo does finally appear to tease the big moment that Joy-Anna and Austin tell the Duggar family that they’re about to expand by one.

“How many grandkids do y’all have?” a smiling Austin asks Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

It’s possible that Jinger Duggar and Vuolo’s cut-off Counting On announcement has nothing to do with Jinger being pregnant. The promo also features a few short scenes showing the couple moving into their new house in Laredo, so perhaps they were simply breaking the news that they had decided to purchase a home.

Fans will get to find out for sure what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s mystery announcement is when Counting On returns to TLC on February 26 at 9 p.m. ET.