'Fifty Shades Freed' Star Jamie Dornan Slams Dakota Johnson's 'Many Relationships'

Christian Grey is into all things S&M, but who knew he had a sense of humor as well? Ahead of the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed, Jamie Dornan threw a few jabs at his co-star Dakota Johnson. What did Dornan say about Johnson’s love life?

Dornan Slams Johnson’s Romantic Life

According to Perez Hilton, Dornan told Jimmy Kimmel that his relationship with Johnson is more like brother and sister than anything else. This is a bit strange given all the times they’ve stripped down together in front of the cameras. But things turned a little shady when Dornan started talking about how their private lives impacted their sex scenes in the movies. Although Dornan was only joking, he didn’t pull any punches when it came to Johnson’s erratic love life.

“I’m married, and she’s had… quite a lot of relationships in the time that we’ve known each other,” he told Kimmel.

All kidding aside, Johnson has been linked to a few men since starring in the adaptation of E.L. James’ novels. She is currently dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and by the looks of things, their romance is going strong.

Inside Dornan’s Sex Scenes With Johnson

Dornan’s awkward conversation with Kimmel didn’t end there. The actor also talked about what he wears to conceal his private parts during all those sex scenes. Dornan revealed that he has a “wee-bag” that he wears during intimate scenes with Johnson. He then clarified that the bag isn’t small, but is moderate in size.

He also shared how the bag he wore during the films wasn’t brand new. It was used in a different project and had the name “Inmate No. 3” stitched into the seam. Ever the trooper, Dornan forged ahead and wore the second-hand wee-bag without a complaint. We can only hope that the bag was washed in between movies, at least for Dornan’s sake.

What Does Dornan’s Wife Think About Fifty Shades?

Dornan went on to reveal that he only recently sat down and watched the latest film in the erotic trilogy. He viewed the film in a studio in London and had to watch it with a security guard just to make sure he didn’t try and record any of it. While Dornan has watched all three movies, his wife, Amelia Warner, wants nothing to do with them.

During Dornan’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he revealed that Warner has not seen any of the Fifty Shades films and probably never will. Dornan may play a character who enjoys BDSM, but he is the complete opposite in real life. In fact, when Fifty Shades fans greet him in public, Dornan sometimes gets a little uncomfortable about how to react.

The final film in the Fifty Shades franchise, Fifty Shades Freed, is set to open in theaters on February 9. This will be the last film in the erotic trilogy for Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, both of whom are already moving on to new projects.