Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Reports That She’s Gay & ‘More Than Friends’ With Ellen Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

Angelina Jolie’s decision to file for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 has sparked a flood of reports about Brad’s first wife, Jennifer Aniston. In recent weeks, those reports have claimed that Pitt and Aniston reunited and have become closer than ever. Brad’s and Jennifer’s rekindled romance reportedly has affected Jennifer’s second marriage to Justin Theroux, causing it to fall apart amid claims that Aniston “can’t let go” of Brad Pitt, as the Inquisitr reported.

Consequently, when Jennifer visited Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, some viewers hoped for hints about the alleged love triangle involving Aniston, Pitt, and Theroux. But rather than using her interview skills to extract tidbits about Brad and Justin, Ellen got Jennifer to react to the rumors that DeGeneres and Aniston were “more than just friends.”

Jennifer Aniston Admits ‘There Was A Moment’ In Talking Gay Rumors

Ellen surprised everyone by discussing the reports that Jennifer is gay while avoiding discussion of the rumors about Pitt and Theroux. However, DeGeneres may not have had time to prepare questions because Aniston’s visit was described as part of Ellen’s birthday surprises.

The Friends star and the talk show host have been friends for decades, sticking together from the start of their careers to their current fame as well as through various romantic highs and lows. The Daily Mail reported that Aniston looked stunning as she talked with DeGeneres about the reports that their friendship was more than just platonic.

“Jennifer Aniston says fans used to think she was gay as she dons leather trousers for Ellen’s 60th birthday show.”

Recalling the rumors that she was gay, Jennifer admitted that there was a “moment” when the prevailing point of view among fans seemed to be that she and DeGeneres were “more than friends.”

Jennifer and Ellen took time to discuss the belief that the two were involved. Reflecting on what caused her fans to think that she was gay, Aniston commented on the early 1990s when she first met DeGeneres. Ellen and Jennifer spent time with the same people and enjoyed the same music. Aniston recalled that era.

“The Indigo Girls, Melissa Etheridge, kd lang, my best friend Dre was with me always. And I do think there was a moment where people might have not known if I was possibly on your team or not.”

Jennifer then turned to DeGeneres and asked how “you guys” know if someone is gay. Ellen couldn’t stop laughing at the question. However, she did theorize that many fans had “crushes” on Aniston and that those crushes led to the “hope” that she was gay.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Rumors Soar

Although DeGeneres didn’t address all those rumors that Jennifer has reunited with Brad despite the risks to her marriage to Justin Theroux, the tabloids have been headlining these allegations. Cafe Mom reported that Aniston’s marriage to Theroux is “hanging by a thread” even though she’s become so close to Pitt that she’s met some of his children.

“These rumors [about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston] are very interesting considering recent reports that Jennifer and hubby Justin Theroux’s marriage is allegedly on the outs.”

However, Gossip Cop and Us Weekly denied the rumors that Jennifer’s reunion with Brad has affected her marriage to Justin. But Cafe Mom pointed out that those denials “could be signs that where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” As for the implications of Aniston visiting Pitt and meeting his kids, it could be just as platonic as her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.