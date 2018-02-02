Kim Kardashian Shares Gluten-Free Diet Snack Search On Instagram, Joins Kourtney In Shocking New Style

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are famed for their devotion to their diets, with both Kim and Kourtney frequently sharing their weight-loss plans on social media. The Kardashian sisters both follow high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diets to maintain their bikini bodies year-round. Kourtney recently stole the Instagram spotlight from Kim by posting a photo of herself in a thong bikini, as the Inquisitr reported.

But in contrast to Kim’s and Kourtney’s recent flood of photos in outfits ranging from revealing lingerie to tiny bikinis, Kanye West’s wife just posted a picture on Instagram that showed herself and Kourtney in a new style that shocked fans.

Kim Kardashian Stuns Fans In “Groutfit” Fashion

Sharing the Kardashian sisters’ quest for a gluten-free diet snack along with her photo, Kim joined Kourtney in flaunting the results of their ketogenic diets in their new look. Pop Culture pointed out that not all comments from fans were favorable as Kardashian’s Instagram followers analyzed Kim’s new style.

“A Kardashian in grungy sweats is a rare sight, so when Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney rocked their shockingly low-key look in an Instagram photo…, fans had a lot to say about the look.”

The Kardashian sisters sported grey sweats. These styles are often categorized as “groutfits” (grey grunge outfits). In addition to some criticism of Kim’s and Kourtney’s style, some fans mocked Kardashian’s caption in which she shared her search for gluten-free diet snacks.

To accompany Kim’s comment that the Kardashian sisters had discovered that the store didn’t “carry anything gluten free,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars looked appropriately sad and disappointed.

One fan sympathized, comparing Kim and Kourtney’s sorrow over not finding gluten-free diet snacks to the disappointment of discovering a lack of lactose-free treats at Dairy Queen.

“I get like that when @dairyqueen has no lactose free or almond milk ice cream available… it’s 2018 stop excluding us.”

However, some commentators found the remark entertaining. The Kardashian sisters were posed in front of a cooler filled with drinks that were gluten-free.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Get Slams For Grunge

“The water is right behind you LOL,” one Instagram follower informed Kim.

Another pointed out to the Kardashian sisters that nearly everything in the photo was gluten-free, while one noted that looking for diet snacks in a gas station didn’t seem like the brightest choice. Kim and Kourtney also earned plenty of feedback about their grunge.

“Outfits from the Elderly Power Walking collection…Wow [Kim Kardashian], you decided to wear clothes today…look at you girlie!! Can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings.”

The remark about Kim wearing clothes refers to Kardashian’s recent NSFW photos on Instagram. Kim bared her body in a fur coat in one photo, for example (you can see the NSFW picture here). Those racy pictures came in for their own share of slams, with one critic claiming that the nearly nude picture showed Kardashian doing “anything to stay relevant because [you are] getting old.”

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian flaunt the results of their gluten-free, ketogenic diets on the red carpet. Eric Charbonneau / Invision for Open Road Films/AP Images

But not all the feedback was negative. Kim’s pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian turned to Twitter to announce that she was “squealing like a little pig” checking out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Instagram photos.

“Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY,” wrote Khloe. “Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all.”

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Gluten-Free Diets Praised

While Kim and Kourtney have been sticking to their gluten-free diets, there’s an ongoing debate among some experts over who should go gluten-free. Those with gluten sensitivity, allergies to gluten, or related health concerns typically are advised by their health care providers to cut out the gluten.

However, Dr. Josh Axe told Elite Daily that there are benefits to cutting out the gluten like the Kardashian sisters.

“Cutting gluten out of your diet entirely can also improve your energy levels. Foods containing gluten are often so dense that the body [needs to] spend a lot of time and energy to break them down.”

Consequently, Dr. Axe said that eating foods with gluten can cause a “sluggish” feeling as the body digests those foods. By eating fewer foods with gluten, the body has more energy, according to the nutrition expert.

It’s not just Kourtney and Kim who are on gluten-free diets in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan, however. Kourtney revealed that her children have joined her on her food plan after they were all tested and detected indications of sensitivity to gluten as well as corn and dairy.

When it comes to using keto diets for weight loss, Kim lost a total of 75 pounds on her ketogenic diet, as the Inquisitr reported. Kardashian’s diet is low in gluten-free carbohydrates and high in fat, including a moderate amount of protein.