The future certainly looks bright for Chandler Riggs. Although Carl Grimes is expected to be killed off in the second half of The Walking Dead Season 8, the young actor is already preparing for new projects as well as college. However, it looks like Riggs has not forgotten all about Carl’s battle with the zombie apocalypse. Riggs has just purchased a flamethrower from Elon Musk’s The Boring Company.

The idea of Chandler Riggs running around with a flamethrower is certainly a welcome one for Elon Musk, especially since the actor has proven to be pretty good with weapons in his AMC series. The SpaceX billionaire may have offered to give the star of The Walking Dead Season 8 an awesome upgrade for his Boring Company purchases.

It’s no secret that Elon Musk has been promoting the flamethrowers created by The Boring Company. The business has already sold out all of the weapons within a few days of the launch. Interestingly, Chandler Riggs has revealed that he is one of Musk’s customers. The actor who plays Carl Grimes admitted on his official Twitter account that he has bought one of the flamethrowers and is somehow uncertain on what to do with his new purchase.

guys i just bought a flamethrower i feel so satisfied yet so confused — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 28, 2018

It did not take long before the official account for The Walking Dead took notice. They immediately tweeted about the news along with a photoshopped image of Chandler Riggs’ Carl Grimes brandishing the flamethrower.

Elon Musk was clearly delighted with the idea. The Boring Company CEO had an enthusiastic response in reference to Carl Grimes’ awesomeness as well as the premise of The Walking Dead Season 8.

From the world’s leading experts in zombie defense — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2018

Chandler Riggs immediately took advantage of Elon Musk’s attention by asking if he could get an upgrade on his flamethrower. Luckily, the billionaire is more than happy to assist the young actor.

Of course — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018

It is still unknown what Chandler Riggs intends to do with his purchase from The Boring Company. However, it is already clear that Carl Grimes will not survive until the conclusion of The Walking Dead Season 8. Rick Grimes’ son has previously suffered a fatal bite in the mid-season finale and is expected to succumb to his wounds soon. Fans are hoping to get at least one more glimpse at Carl this February.

The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 9 will air on AMC on February 25.