‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon To Welcome Another Enemy, Show Might Feature Agents Bishop And Torres’ Romance

NCIS Season 15 is currently on a hiatus due to the State of the Union airing across most networks. Cancellation rumors have been hounding the popular CBS show for quite some time already, especially since the network has not yet announced the series’ renewal up to this writing. However, new reports suggest that there are still a lot of things to watch out for in the upcoming episodes.

Spoilers suggest that another familiar face will appear in NCIS Season 15. TVLine shared that French Stewart is set to reprise his role as Paul Triff. For starters, Paul was the criminal who used to live with agent Tim McGee (Sean Murray).

A robber tried to steal a valuable item that Paul Triff hid at agent Tim McGee’s apartment. French Stewart’s character is reportedly returning to NCIS Season 15, as he would become one of the key persons to help special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team catch Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton). The entertainment news website suggested that Paul Triff would appear in two upcoming episodes.

Because of this, the publication has also opened up about the possibility of Tim McGee “sending away” his wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), and his twins. The close pal of special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs might do this to make sure that his family will not be perturbed by this upcoming chaos. Paul Triff first appeared on the show in the “What Lies Above” episode in March 2017.

Meanwhile, CarterMatt shared that there are still a number of things to be excited about in the incoming NCIS Season 15 episodes. As a matter of fact, the news outlet claimed that the show could possibly feature the budding romance of agents Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). Aside from the return of Graham Hamilton and French Stewart, avid followers of the long-running CBS series are wondering what could happen next to Ellie and Nick.

Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama’s characters previously played a couple as part of their undercover mission in the “High Tide” episode last month. The pair posed as criminals for hire to expose an illegal drug trade. Devoted followers of NCIS Season 15 have noticed the duo’s on-screen chemistry, which sparked speculations that they could become the next Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo).

NCIS Season 15 Episode 14 Photos Keep Your Friends Close https://t.co/ZD0KTRWXH9 #NCIS @NCIS_CBS — Seat42F (@seat42F) January 29, 2018

While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that CBS has not yet confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid viewers of the show should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about NCIS Season 15!