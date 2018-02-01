Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith Rumored To Be Headed To Splitsville

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples is reportedly headed for a divorce. Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith are rumored to be living separately ever since their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, left their home.

If the rumors prove true, Will and Jada will be ending their 20-year marriage, which the actor supposedly described as “excruciating” and “grueling,” according to Radar Online. There were also rumors Smith said everything is “over” between him and Pinkett-Smith.

According to the National Enquirer, and as reported by New Idea, Will and Jada are “living separate lives” already and Will is planning to file for a “blockbuster” divorce that would cost around $270 million.

The power couple is supposedly trying out counseling as a last-ditch effort to save the marriage. However, the rumored divorce will allegedly push through if nothing good comes out of the counseling.

A source quoted by New Idea and Radar Online says Will and Jada have “decided on a trial separation” and that they have “barely spent any time together lately.”

The source also said that people close to the Smith couple were hoping that the trial separation would help them realize “how much they love each other.”

However, it seems both Will and Jada are supposedly enjoying being alone.

“The reality is that they’re both getting a taste of the single life and they’re enjoying it,” the alleged source said. “It seems like they’re happier apart.”

Rumors of divorce and a problematic marriage have long hounded Will and Jada. The couple, in fact, was recently said to have “secretly split” though Gossip Cop has already refuted the breakup rumor.

The Smith couple has had their issues before such as the cheating allegations thrown against Will back in 2013. The Suicide Squad and Bright star was rumored to be having an affair with Margot Robbie, Smith’s co-star in Focus. As it turned out, the photos of Smith and Robbie published by a tabloid were commissioned by the producers of Focus, as reported by ENews.

The rumored trial separation supposedly started after Jaden, 19, and Willow, 17, left the coop. The two teenagers have been living their own lives with Jaden focusing on his acting career while Willow is said to be pursuing a career in the modeling business. Will has another son, 25-year-old Trey, with his former wife Sheree Zampino.

With the kids gone and the couple allegedly not as close as they were before, a divorce wouldn’t come as a surprise, claimed the source. There’s also the reported possibility Will and Jada decide they’re better off separated, which will eventually lead to them making the split permanent through a divorce.

“They love each other, but they’re not a traditional couple in any sense and neither of them wants to feel tied down,” said the source.

Jada sent her followers into a frenzy when she tweeted a cryptic post on January 12.

“My true happiness has never been found in forms of convention,” Pinkett-Smith wrote on Twitter. “The restrictions of convention make me feel too small to be happy.”

The tweet came ten days after Will posted a touching tribute to Jada for their 20th wedding anniversary, as reported by US Weekly.

“[Twenty] years ago today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle,” Will said before listing down some of the things he’s learned since the Hitch actor got hitched.

“Happy anniversary, my Queen! I am forever devoted to nurturing your deepest truth,” Will said.

Another interesting tidbit, Will Smith recently talked about fault and responsibility in an Instagram Story currently going viral. In the short video, Will explained “it doesn’t matter whose fault it is if something is broken, it is your responsibility to fix it.”

Will used cheating in a relationship as an example. According to Smith, it doesn’t matter if your partner cheated and ruined your marriage, what’s important is to take responsibility to “take that pain and overcome that and build a happy life for yourself.”