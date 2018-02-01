Demi Lovato Warns ‘Don’t Mess With Texas’ Before Lecturing Twitter About Negativity On Social Media

If there’s one thing that Demi Lovato knows how to do well, it’s to create a buzz on social media.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the 25-year-old teased her Instagram followers by posting a scandalous photo of herself in what appears to be white lingerie. In the caption of the post, the songstress teased that she had “big news” coming soon. The photo captured the attention of most of Miss Lovato’s followers and gained over 2.5 million likes and over 27,000 comments.

Today, Lovato was back to her old tricks by posting another attention-worthy picture for her 65 million plus followers to see. In the latest post, Lovato shares a selfie with the caption “Don’t mess with Texas.” Obviously, the message refers to the shirt she is wearing, which pays homage to the singer’s home state. Lovato has a face full of fresh makeup with her signature smokey eye and wears her hair down and straight as it falls gently over her shoulder.

In just five hours of being posted, the photo has already gained over 1.4 million likes as well as 13,000 comments. While some comments are from fellow Texans, expressing their “Texas Pride,” most of Demi’s followers cannot get over how beautiful the singer looks.

“You are absolutely stunning.”

“One word: Gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

Don’t mess with Texas???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 31, 2018 at 1:21pm PST

But before she posted the beautiful photo on her Instagram page, Demi was busy lecturing her Twitter followers on manners. In her first in a series of two tweets, Lovato told her followers that she doesn’t understand why people feel the need to express their negativity on the internet for all to see. She ended the tweet by saying that nobody cares about “their nasty opinions anyway.” That particular tweet was retweeted over 3,000 times.

In the next tweet, Lovato warned her followers to think before they post something on the internet.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 24, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

“If you don’t have anything meaningful to say, don’t say it. Ask yourself who is benefitting from your tweet and what it is you’re actually gaining from it,” she wrote.

As most of her fans know, Demi has frequently used her platform to combat bullies and promote positive self-awareness. People reports that Lovato will also offer free counseling to her fans on tour. During these counseling sessions, motivational speakers will talk to fans and group therapy sessions will take place.

According to her website, Demi can be seen on her U.S. tour starting in February.