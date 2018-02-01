‘Knightfall’ Season 1: Recap Of Episode 9, ‘Fiat!’

Here’s the recap for Episode 9 of Knightfall Season 1.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 9 (titled “Fiat!”) of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 1. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) has only really just returned into the king’s favor. Because of this, Episode 9 of Knightfall Season 1 sees King Philip (Ed Stoppard) amassing an army against the Templars.

As for whether the king believes De Nogaret about his wife’s infidelity, well, the king is already messing with Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) in Episode 9 of Knightfall Season 1. When she returns to collect their daughter, Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett), and escape back to Navarre, Joan is nervous, not only about escaping successfully, but because Isabella does not seem so excited to be moving and her husband keeps dropping hints suggesting he knows she slept with Landry (Tom Cullen). Therefore, when her handmaiden, Sophie (Amelia Clarkson), goes missing, Joan’s fears about her husband knowing everything is confirmed.

Isabella uses De Nogaret’s peephole into Joan’s chamber and discovers the truth about Joan and Landry. Viewers already suspect this isn’t going to end well. So, when King Philip turns up with Joan’s battered handmaiden, it isn’t long before Isabella reveals she has sided with her father and it seems Joan has saved herself from the pot only to throw herself directly into the fire.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Meanwhile, Landry is meeting with the Templar Grand Master, Jacques De Molay (Robert Pugh), hoping he can convince him to stand with Landry’s group against Pope Boniface (Jim Carter). The Grand Master will not do this and Episode 9 of Knightfall sees Landry taken into custody.

During all this, in a discussion between Landry and Tancrede (Sam Merrells), it is discovered that the Holy Grail is more than merely the cup of Christ. For fans of the theory that the Holy Grail is not a possession, this will likely be seen as a welcome change of events in Episode 9 of Knightfall.

While Landry is being held accountable for his actions against Pope Boniface, Tancrede takes this time to try and reclaim the Holy Grail for Landry. However, just when Tancrede gets close, the female assassin seen in an earlier episode of Knightfall swoops in and steals the Grail.

Landry is found guilty of five of the nine great crimes against the Church and is sentenced to be excommunicated and burned at the stake as a heretic. However, his mother, Anna (Gina McKee), is advocating for her son in Episode 9 of Knightfall Season 1. Pope Boniface is convinced Landry is guilty of his charges, but when Anna whispers something in his ear, there is a sudden change of heart. Viewers, however, will have to wait until further episodes of Knightfall to find out just what she said to make Boniface change his mind so quickly.

While Anna may have saved her son’s life, she also, inadvertently, revealed to the Pope that Queen Joan is pregnant to Landry and not her husband, the king. This will likely cause conflict in further episodes of Knightfall. SpoilerTV has reported that Knightfall has been renewed for Season 2. However, there is no official news yet backing this up. If this news does turn out to be true, it is possible viewers will not see how the Pope will handle this information until well into the next season of Knightfall.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Even though Landry is free now, it doesn’t mean he is safe. Gawain (Padraic Delaney), who spoke against Landry at the trial and revealed Landry had gotten a married woman pregnant, turns up to exact revenge by inflicting a swift blow to the knee with a sledgehammer.

Knightfall returns to History Channel on Wednesday, February 7, at 10 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for the Season 1 finale, Episode 10 (titled “Do You See the Blue?”).