Josiah Duggar And Girlfriend Lauren Swanson Cuddle Up At Airport Just One Month Into Courtship

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson announced that they are courting in the middle of the Duggar family’s trip to Australia and New Zealand. Without letting Counting On fans know, the Duggars invited Lauren to their international trip so that she can feel like she is a part of the family before the news was broadcasted on TLC, the network that airs the family’s reality TV series.

All throughout the trip, the newest Duggar couple showed just how much in love they are. Josiah, who already has his own Instagram account, posted numerous pictures they took by the beach to solidify their courtship status. This display of affection continued until the very last day of the trip, as they were heading to the airport to fly back to the U.S.

In a picture that showed just how much luggage that the Duggars had to bring to accommodate the 15 members, Josiah and Lauren were seen standing cheek-to-cheek behind a large baggage cart. Because the public has not yet gotten used to seeing them together, some of them needed reminders who they were.

“Who’s that couple next to Michelle?” A fan asked. “They do and don’t look familiar to at the same time.”

Josiah and Lauren, whose courtship story may be more revealed in the upcoming season of Counting On, announced on TLC mid-trip that they are now preparing for marriage.

“I came up behind her when she was hanging out with some of my siblings and surprised her,” Josiah told the camera.

“I was very shocked,” Lauren admitted. “I was thinking, he wasn’t supposed to be there because it was a girls’ night out.”

“I had to ruin it,” he joked.

The new couple also took time to clarify what courting means to them. They have decided to follow the footsteps of Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, and Joy-Anna to make sure that they date with an intention of tying the knot.

“For us, a courtship means to give time for us to get focused on learning more about each other, with the goal of marriage in mind,” he said.

Check out Josiah and Lauren looking cozy together.

Before starting the courtship with Lauren, Josiah is known for having a short-lived relationship with Marjorie Jackson. Since breaking up with her, the 22-year-old has been enjoying traveling around the country with his friends and helping around the house.