Paris Hilton Clones Kim Kardashian In Newest Photos For Fashion Campaign

Paris Hilton clones Kim Kardashian in the newest photos promoting Kanye West’s fashion campaign for Yeezy Season 6. The 36-year-old hotel heiress posted a few images to her Instagram account on Monday modeling the same clothes fans have seen that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wearing — a sports bra paired with leggings. Paris also wore a pair of baggy pants.

Hilton had her hair styled in the same platinum weave as Kim’s and had contour makeup added to achieve the cloned Kardashian look. The photo shoot took place on a street. One image shows Paris during the day walking by her car in the sports bra, leggings, gray jacket, and tennis shoes; another photo shows her out at dusk walking on the sidewalk while holding a lollipop, but wearing loose-fitting pants and suede-heeled boots.

People reports that Paris Hilton had posed in the same manner Kim Kardashian did when she was first promoting her husband’s latest collection. According to the report, Kim has enlisted several others to be her clone as well in promoting West’s line. Many of the models reenacting Kardashian’s paparazzi snaps are social media influencers or friends. One of them is Jordyn Woods, who hangs out with Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Yovanna Ventura is a model from Miami who was also asked to be part of the Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

???? #YeezySeason6 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:57pm PST

“The OG @ParisHilton #YEEZYSEASON6,” Kim wrote on social media about Paris capturing the essence of her paparazzi shots.

While Kim and Paris have changed a lot since the early days of their friendship. When Kim appeared on Paris’ reality show, The Simple Life, she was her assistant. The now-famous reality star was seen organizing Hilton’s closet and occasionally caring for her chihuahua, Tinkerbell. The pair were quite close and frequently out hitting nightclubs together. As Kardashian grew more famous, a rift began and a wedge came between them when Paris called Kim’s behind “cottage cheese” in a 2008 radio interview. The insult didn’t go over too well with Kim, who told Howard Stern in 2009 that she was hurt by her old pal’s remarks.

Apparently, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian have come a long way since those days and have decided to move forward.