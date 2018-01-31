WWE Rumors: Remaining Three Superstars Who Will Qualify For Elimination Chamber Match Revealed

Three WWE superstars have already qualified for the Elimination Chamber match this past Monday night on Raw. John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Elias now have an opportunity to earn a WWE Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. Three more WWE superstars are expected to qualify and they have been revealed by a recent report.

According to Cageside Seats, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jason Jordan are all going to be in Elimination Chamber qualifying matches next week on Monday Night Raw. Although not confirmed at the moment, those three WWE superstars being mentioned in the report show that they are the favorites to be in the Elimination Chamber match.

Reigns, as expected, will be in the match following his tough losses against The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship and coming up short in the Royal Rumble match. It has also been long rumored that Reigns is going to face off against Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

On the other hand, Rollins and Jordan are involved in a very interesting storyline after losing the Raw Tag Team Championships to Cesaro and Sheamus at the Royal Rumble. It’s only a matter of time before one of them, especially Jordan, to implode and start a very intriguing storyline in time for WrestleMania 34.

As recapped by WWE.com, John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Elias earned spots in the Elimination Chamber match. Cena defeated Finn Balor in the main event after delivering an Avalanche Attitude Adjustment for the victory. Strowman, on the other hand, destroyed Kane in a Last Man Standing match that only lasted three minutes.

Finally, Elias was able to overcome Woken Matt Hardy with some help from Bray Wyatt, who distracted the brilliance of Woken Matt. It will be very interesting to see how Elias and Cena are going to interact the Elimination Chamber match given that they had a confrontation at the Raw 25 show last week.

It should be noted that these are still just rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. However, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 has been set in stone for several months now as the WWE prepares Reigns to become the face of the company for the fourth straight year.

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled on February 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is one of the few pitstops in the road to WrestleMania 34. Besides the men’s Elimination Chamber match, the event will also include the historic, first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber in WWE history.