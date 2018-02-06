Jamie Dornan 2018: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Actor Steps Out With Dakota Johnson Before Release Of Last Installment

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson may have been in the business for over a decade but portraying Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele respectively in the Fifty Shades films made them household names. However, their team-up for the franchise has finally reached the end of the line as they step out to promote the third and final installment of the mega-successful trilogy.

The 35-year-old Irish actor and Dakota Johnson were spotted on Monday night in Paris, France, for a Fifty Shades Freed cast appearance. Jamie Dornan and his leading lady were all smiles as they headed out of the studio after the promotion, where they were greeted by a huge crowd. This is one of their last few stops before the launching of the last chapter of the highly-popular erotic novel-turned-movie.

Meanwhile, it’s nothing unusual when co-stars are being romantically linked to each other, especially when they have undeniable chemistry on and off-cam. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson not only look good together on-screen, but they also looked extra comfortable off-screen, making people think that they may have already taken their friendship to the next level despite the actor’s four-year marriage to Amelia Warner.

However, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have noted multiple times that they are just good friends. In fact, the co-stars have been close pals way before they took their iconic roles in the Fifty Shades trilogy. It seems that their romantic chemistry in the mega-hit franchise is just a result of two good friends being great actors.

The Fifty Shades Freed stars have previously shared that their real-life friendship always comes in handy when they shoot their intimate scenes. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson revealed that the best thing about being good friends while working on this very challenging movie is that they know each other well and that they don’t have any trust issues.

Despite feeling protected by Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson admitted that it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies shooting her nude scenes with her Fifty Shades Freed co-star. The actress revealed that they have worked closely for quite a long time so they have learned to trust each other, but then added that it was still a gamble because a male co-star could easily take advantage of a female’s vulnerability. Luckily, Jamie was a complete gentleman.

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018.