Omarosa's Insane 'Celebrity Big Brother' Payday Revealed!

Former Apprentice star and White House staffer Omarosa Manigault has signed on to be a house guest on the next season of Celebrity Big Brother, and she could end up walking away with a huge amount of cash. In addition, she could be getting her own talk show, and the entire deal could end up being worth a million dollars.

Omarosa Scores A Huge Payday

TMZ is reporting that Manigault has quickly rebounded after resigning her position as the director of communications for the Office of Public Policy at the White House by signing on to the CBS reality show for a base deal of $200,000. The longer she stays around, the more money she gets, and if she wins, she could walk away with $500,000.

Manigault is the biggest name in the cast, but she does have a lot of competition. She will be up against athletes like Chuck Liddell and Metta World Peace, plus Sugar Ray lead singer Mark McGrath, former Cosby Show star Keisha Knight Pulliam, American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth, and former Housewife Brandi Glanville.

Host Julie Chen says that we all know Manigault likes cameras and microphones, and she will speak her truth in the house.

CBS revealed the full 11-member cast during a quick promo before their telecast of the Grammy Awards last weekend. The newest season will last 13 episodes and will be the network’s counter-programming to the Winter Olympics.

Manigault Hopes To Land Her Own Talk Show Too

In addition to Celebrity Big Brother, Manigault will also be filming a pilot for her own talk show, and an exec from the CBS hit show The Talk is attached to the new project.

Manigault is known for her memorable appearances on The Apprentice and as being one of the most vocal African-American supporters of President Donald Trump.

Manigault Was Upset Over Her Termination

In late December, she left the Trump administration under a bit of a cloud, with some reports claiming that White House chief of staff John Kelly fired her. White House correspondent April Ryan says that Manigault did not take her termination well.

“She was very upset and said she wanted to speak to the president,” said Ryan at the time of the firing.

However, Kelly wouldn’t allow it, telling her it’s not like going to the principal’s office.

Ryan also reported that the president signed off on the dismissal, which upset Manigault, who claimed to have brought the black vote to Trump during the election.

Manigault then tried to get into Trump’s residence, but Secret Service stopped her and escorted her off the property.

Catch Omarosa Manigault when the new season of Celebrity Big Brother premieres on Wednesday, February 7 and wrap up two and a half weeks later on Sunday, February 25.