‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumor: The ‘Flashy’ And ‘Epic’ Original Plan For The Luke, Kylo Ren Fight Scene

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director and writer Rian Johnson had a different vision for the confrontation between Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Some fans hoped that they will get a proper lightsaber duel featuring the Jedi master. They got that—sort of. He appeared on Crait to help the Resistance and took on his nephew by Force projecting himself all the way from Ahch-To, which took a toll on the legendary hero, causing him to be one with the Force.

However, according to the popular and ever-hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Theory, the original concept for this pivotal Star Wars: The Last Jedi scene was to have Luke physically be on Crait.

The showdown between the two was supposed to be “epic,” “flashy,” extremely intense and downright full of rage, which is what many fans were hoping to see.

Luke only had few seconds of screen time in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made them all the more excited and hopeful to see him in action and show off his unparalleled Force power in a lightsaber duel in the next film.

Unfortunately, Johnson believed it would not make sense and ultimately scrapped it because there is no way for Luke to actually get to Crait.

His old X-wing was in the ocean, as fans saw early on in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This led the director to come up with the Force projection scene instead, the one that made it to the movie.

Star Wars Theory says that there would have been a simple but very effective and plot-developing fix to this problem. This is to have Luke grab his green lightsaber, don his dark robes, and use the Force to raise his X-wing from underwater to use it to fly to Crait.

Apart from an actual lightsaber, this fix would have allowed for major character development for Luke as far as his Force abilities go while also paying homage to the original Star Wars films.

It would show how powerful the old Jedi has become since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and it will also hark back to that moment in Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back, where Yoda used the Force to lift Luke’s X-wing, which was the then-apprentice was not able to do at that time.

This would also effectively show that Luke has succeeded Yoda as the grandmaster by pulling off the same trick he did when he was still training with him.

Star Wars Theory imagines that after that, Luke speeds off to Crait and deal with the new First Order supreme leader, buy time for the Resistance, and ultimately provide them hope and a chance to rebuild and come back stronger, which what Johnson originally intended to do in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.