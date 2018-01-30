‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Fans Worry Show May Kill Off Randall Pearson

This Is Us fans are used to crying their way through each and every episode. However, after the most recent episode aired, some viewers are speaking out about one scene in particular which many believed could have been foreshadowing the death of beloved character Randall Pearson.

According to a Jan. 29 report by Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us fans took to social media after last week’s episode to speak out about an emotional scene between Randall and his brother Kevin. During the scene, fans watched as Randall revealed to Kevin that he couldn’t picture himself as an old man. Randall then reflected on his father Jack’s death, revealing that he’d been gone for twenty years, which is longer than they even knew their father while he was alive.

Fans love the emotion that This Is Us brings week in and week out. However, Randall’s comments got some viewers thinking that the show could possibly be foreshadowing the character’s upcoming death, and they were not happy about the possibility. While it seems unlikely that the series would kill off another beloved character, especially since actor Sterling K. Brown has been dominating the award shows with his portrayal of Randall, the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, didn’t do much to set fans’ minds at ease.

When asked if he could reassure fans that Randall wasn’t going anywhere, the This Is Us creator revealed that he couldn’t assure anyone of anything. However, Fogelman did say that the show is “not killing Randall this season,” but didn’t reveal if the series planned to kill Randall in the future.

Meanwhile, This Is Us viewers are emotionally preparing themselves for the next episode, which will air at a special time on Sunday night after the Superbowl. The episode will finally reveal how and why Milo Ventimiglia’s character, Jack Pearson, dies. As fans already know, the Pearson family home catches on fire, and it is likely that Jack dies due to the fire. However, the show loves to keep viewers on their toes, and it seems that all will be explained in the very near future.

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights on NBC.