The first official Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer is here and the fun is twice the size. The upcoming film, which is the sequel to the 2015 Ant-Man movie, brings back Paul Rudd as the titular superhero. This time, however, he is teaming up with Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, who has taken on the role of The Wasp.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer came out just hours after Marvel debuted Black Panther in cinemas. The first part of the trailer takes a brief trip down memory lane and back to the events in Captain America: Civil War, where both Ant-Man and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther made an appearance.

It goes on to introduce Lilly as the Wasp, armed with her own size-changing suit but with various upgrades not found in Scott Lang’s. Naturally, Scott got a little jealous, asking Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) why Hope got wings and blasters while he didn’t.

New characters also figured in the trailer, including Bill Foster a.k.a Black Goliath, portrayed by Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Laurence Fishburne. The film’s villain, Ghost, also makes an appearance in the trailer as portrayed by Hannah John Kamen. Michelle Pfeiffer has been confirmed to play Janet van Dyne, Hope’s mother and the original Wasp.

Ant-Man and the Wasp won’t head to cinemas until the summer of 2018. However, earlier reports have tipped potential plot spoilers for the film. In the official synopsis for Ant-Man’s sophomore outing, as reported by Digital Spy,Scott Lang struggles with the consequences of juggling his responsibilities as a superhero and a father.

The last time fans saw Ant-Man, he was detained in a high-security facility in the middle of nowhere together with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) at the end of Civil War. While it was implied that they somehow got out, it’s likely the tale of their escape will be explained in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday.

.#ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/EBsV8jTK34 — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) August 28, 2017

Michael Peña has also been confirmed to return as Scott’s chatty friend, Luis. David Dastmlachian has also reprised his role as Scott’s burglar buddy, Kurt. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dastmalchian teased that they have something “mind-blowing” and “really cool” in store for fans.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will premiere in theaters on July 6, 2018.