This morning, Nicole Eggert appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to tell her story of being molested by Scott Baio when she was underage. Nicole Eggert appeared with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, and on the show, Megyn Kelly spoke about witnesses to Eggert’s molestation and her struggles years after the fact. Megyn Kelly shared that she had invited Scott Baio to come on the show and share his defense live on Megyn Kelly Today, but he declined.

Scott Baio has only spoken out previously about Nicole Eggert’s accusations that he took advantage of his position as star and executive producer of Charles in Charge on Facebook because he claimed to be afraid of editing elsewhere.

“The reason I’m doing Facebook Live is because no one can edit me. This is the truth.”

Nicole Eggert Appeared On Megyn Kelly Today This Morning To Discuss Scott Baio

But even though Megyn Kelly Today is live, Scott Baio still refused to go on the show to tell his side of the story and defend himself. Over the weekend, after a Twitter war erupted between Nicole Eggert and Scott Baio, Baio had many people defending him, arguing that the age of consent is younger in various places. However, this morning on Megyn Kelly Today, Kelly confirmed that the age of consent in California is 18. Both Nicole Eggert and Scott Baio agree that the two had sexual contact when Eggert was 17 and he was 28.

Nicole Eggert Told Megyn Kelly That Scott Baio Started Seducing Her At 14

This morning, Nicole Eggert continued to allege that Scott Baio molested her between the ages of 14 and 17, says Pop Culture. Eggert claims she was a virgin before becoming involved with Scott Baio, who was in his late 20s at the time.

“I was very young and it was shocking. I had never experienced anything like that before either.”

Nicole Eggert says that Scott Baio befriended her and treated her differently than other on the set of Charles in Charge from the start when she was 14. She claims that the first sexual contact took place before her 15th birthday.

“And then he started expressing his love for me and marriage in the future. Before my 15th birthday, we were at his house, in his car, in his garage and he reached over and he penetrated me with his finger.”

Nicole Eggert told Megyn Kelly that as a teen she felt responsible for the jobs of all of the people on the set of Charles in Charge if she didn’t keep Scott Baio’s secret.

“He was playing not only on my emotions but also my hormones. The issue with him is that he was our boss. He also was telling me, ‘You can’t tell anybody, this is illegal, I’ll go to jail, the show will be over, everybody will be sued, you’ll be out of a job, you’ll ruin everybody’s life.’ And it’s scary. That’s intimidating, especially when you’re that young.”

Nicole Eggert Told Dr. Oz How Scott Baio Allegedly Lured Her Into Sex https://t.co/MGJr0p2ddu #ENTERTAINMENT pic.twitter.com/W4V9q9dvlz — Funk Mainstream (@fmsmnews) January 30, 2018

Three Men Have Spoken Out To Support Nicole Eggert Against Scott Baio

While talking to Nicole Eggert, Megyn Kelly read statements from three men that bolstered Eggert’s argument that Scott Baio behaved inappropriately with her, reports Decider. Adam Carl and Alexander Polinsky both worked with Eggert on Charles in Charge, and both recall that Baio touched her in a sexual manner on the set.

Nik Richie, host of The Dirty, recalls that after Eggert appeared on his show in 2013 to talk about Scott Baio, she was visibly upset about whatever had transpired between the two.