Maci Bookout Celebrates The Power Of Women After Her Mother Calls Her Brave

Maci Bookout has been going through a rough time over the past couple of months, as this Teen Mom OG star has been wondering what to do with Ryan Edwards. Ryan has been doing drugs and taking too many prescription pills for a long time, and Maci decided to put her foot down when it came to Bentley. She didn’t want to give Bentley to him in case he decided to drive under the influence. As fans have seen on Teen Mom OG, Maci’s decision to ask for a drug test was met with harsh reactions. However, Maci’s mother had her back.

It sounds like Maci is all about celebrating strong women these days, as Bookout is now sharing Pink’s message about women dominating this year’s Grammy Awards and dominating the music industry this year. According to a new tweet, Maci Bookout agrees with Pink, as she shared the tweet with her fans. In addition, it sounds like Bookout is also a woman in power, as she’s standing her ground when it comes to Bentley and Ryan. Her mother clearly feels that she’s a strong woman, as she praised her daughter on social media recently. It’s clear that she’s proud of her daughter.

Pink’s post was a handwritten message where she talks about how women are stepping up and have been doing so for years. Perhaps she’s referring to the Harvey Weinstein scandal and those #MeToo moments that have happened since the first scandal came to light. In addition, she explains that a woman working hard is proof that she can be a great role model for her kids and other young girls. Maybe Pink is referring to her own daughter, and Maci may be able to relate as she also has a young daughter. Plus, Maci’s mother has revealed that she’s proud of her daughter and that Maci is brave for standing her ground when it comes to Ryan’s drug problem, as she has faced heat from his parents and from some viewers.

Maci Bookout is currently taking a break from Teen Mom OG filming. She may return to the show as soon as filming for Teen Mom 2 wraps.