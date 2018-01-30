Katie Holmes Posts New Snap Of Suri Cruise And Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Her Beauty, Wonders Who She Looks Like

Being the daughter of former power couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, it only makes sense that people will always be interested in Suri Cruise. Although the Dawson’s Creek actress has always tried to keep the young child’s life as private as possible, she still shares a few moments with her daughter on social media that always gathered a lot of attention, and her recent post is no exception.

When Katie Holmes posted a rare solo picture of Suri Cruise on Instagram, fans quickly praised it. People started to comment on how much Suri has grown and how beautiful she is. But some followers of the 39-year-old actress have mixed feelings on who Suri really looked like: her mom, or her dad Tom Cruise.

“She’s so pretty, just like her mum,” one fan wrote. “Beautiful, she [looks] like her dad,” another commented.

In a black and white snap, Suri Cruise smiled and looked straight at the camera. The popular celebrity child wore a jacket and accessorized with a jeweled headband. Basing on Katie Holmes’ caption, where she simply posted four snowflake emojis and a lot of double hearts, it appears that the mother-daughter tandem was bonding somewhere cold, like an ice skating rink.

❄️❄️❄️❄️???????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 28, 2018 at 8:43am PST

Meanwhile, after Katie Holmes ended her 6-year marriage to Tom Cruise, the actress made sure that Suri Cruise will not feel that something is missing in her life. The Dawson’s Creek star didn’t take being a single parent as an unfortunate matter, but she took it as an opportunity to be the best parent that she can be for her daughter.

Suri Cruise used to be daddy’s little girl, but after Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise back in 2012, the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s relationship with his daughter quickly went downhill. Although the All We Had actress never talked about the real reason why she ended their marriage, it was believed that the 55-year-old actor’s ties with Scientology may have caused the split.

While Katie Holmes is enjoying every moment that she spends with Suri Cruise, Tom Cruise remains absent in his daughter’s life. However, it appears that the actress and Suri have already gotten used to their new norm and they are not bothered by the actor’s absence at all.