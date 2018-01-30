Scott Baio Accuser Nicole Eggert Will Giver Her First Interview On ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ [Breaking News]

Megyn Kelly will have the first sit-down with Nicole Eggert, the Charles in Charge co-star of Scott Baio who claims that Baio started molesting her at the age of 14 when he was 27. Eggert has never before been interviewed on live television, but that will change tomorrow morning on Megyn Kelly Today. Sources say that Nicole Eggert, who also starred on Baywatch, will tell Megyn Kelly about the timeline of what happened between herself and Scott Baio when she was a minor and he was an adult.

Baywatch was Nicole Eggert’s last major role, and since then, she has been on various reality shows including the plastic surgery show Botched. Eggert explained that she didn’t want breast implants, but was contractually obligated to get them while working on Baywatch. Eggest sais she had to pass a swim test, get breast implants and sign a contract agreeing not to gain weight. Weight gain would lead to termination from the cast of Baywatch.

As a result, Eggert said she ended up with breasts too large for her frame so she went on the show Botched to seek a breast reduction from Dr. Terry Dubrow.

“I’m a mom with a 3-year-old at my hip. There are certainly no roles where I’ll be ripping my shirt off. Nobody’s seeing my boobs! I would be so much happier with a couple scars and just have a better life with them.”

#Fun #entertainment Scott Baio responds to assault allegation – In a Facebook video, actor Scott Baio says allegations of sexual assault raised by former "Charles in Charge" co-star Nicole Eggert are false. https://t.co/rEki1wgbul — Lindsay Bluth (@LindsayBluthAR) January 30, 2018

Nicole Eggert Claims Scott Baio Molested Her As A Minor But Baio Refutes It

But Deadline confirms that tomorrow morning at 9 a.m, e.s.t, Nicole Eggert isn’t going to talk about her time on reality shows, but rather co-starring on Charles in Charge with Scott Baio who she claims molested her starting at age 14. Nicole Eggert has discussed her alleged molestation at the hands of Scott Baio on Twitter, interacting with many people who supported Scott Baio and criticized her, mentioning that the age of consent is different in different places (nowhere in the United States is it acceptable for an adult to have sexual contact with a 14-year-old).

Baio responded with a 16 minute Facebook video where he made his case against Nicole Eggert with his wife Renee coaching him in the background.

“The reason I’m doing Facebook Live is because no one can edit me. This is the truth.”

Nicole Eggert Told Her Story Of Being Molested By Scott Baio To Dr. Oz, But The Show Was Scrapped

But while tomorrow morning Nicole Eggert will make her first appearance on live television to talk about being molested by Scott Baio, TMZ says that she told her story to Dr. Oz three weeks ago for The Dr. Oz Show, and it was scrapped. Nicole Eggert flew to New York with her manager David Weintraub and her lawyer Lisa Bloom to talk to Dr. Oz about her story of being molested by Scott Baio when she was a minor and he was in his late twenties.

Sources close to The Dr. Oz Show says that the show was not necessarily scrapped but rather delayed while they do some investigating into the story of Nicole Eggert being molested by Scott Baio while both were on the show Charles in Charge.