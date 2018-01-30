‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Evel Dick Claims Lance Bass Will Take Part In ‘CBB US’ Later In Season

Although singer Lance Bass was not on the list of houseguests slated to enter the Celebrity Big Brother abode, one renowned Big Brother winner alleges the former NSYNC member will still take part in this season of CBB US in the weeks to come.

Until CBS announced the official houseguest roster for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition on Sunday night, many fans were nothing short of convinced Lance was part of the cast. This is because a bogus list of allegedly “confirmed” houseguests was making its way across the internet and Lance was part of that supposed Twitter leak, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Despite Lance’s denial of being part of the inaugural cast of CBB US, skepticism still abounded among diehard Big Brother fans, which only ceased after the true list of houseguests was made public.

The actual cast of the first-ever season of the Celebrity Big Brother to air in the U.S. includes Omarosa Manigault, Real Housewives reality star Brandi Glanville, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth, basketball’s Metta World Peace, Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, James Maslow of Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, singer Mark McGrath, UFC legend Chuck Liddell, Ross Mathews, and former Miss Colombia Ariadna Guitierrez.

Several hours before the official CBB US cast release, Big Brother 8 winner Dick Donato, better known as Evel Dick, took to Twitter and made an announcement about Lance and his participation in this season of Celebrity Big Brother.

In the tweet, Dick emphasized Lance would “NOT be on #CBBUS,” however, producers have “asked him to host” one of their many competitions. According to Dick, Celebrity Big Brother bosses wanted Lance to host the very first Head of Household (HOH) challenge, but the singer will “be in Wyoming… on business” when it takes place so he’ll show up later in the three-week season to host another competition. Dick ended his message by writing, “You heard it here first.”

Lance Bass will NOT be on #CBBUS

But they have asked him to host a comp. They wanted him for the first HOH comp, but he'll be in Wyoming (wtf) on business, so he'll be hosting a comp later in the season…

You heard it here first — EvelDick (@EvelDick) January 28, 2018

Lance also took to his Twitter page following the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition houseguest announcement to comment on which three cast members he believes could win the $250,000 grand prize, as previously reported by the Inqusitr. He tweeted that when going with his “gut,” he thinks the “top 3 to win are: Ross Mathews, Shannon Elizabeth, and Marisa ‘Janet’ Winokur.”

Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur's time in the theater has introduced her to all sorts of characters. Will #BBCeleb winner be her next starring role, or will another Houseguest steal the show? pic.twitter.com/IHANMtMHqI — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 30, 2018

Although Evel Dick has proven himself to be reliable with regard to social media announcements regarding Big Brother, nothing can truly be certain regarding Lance’s participation in CBB US until he either publicly confirms Dick’s tweet or an episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs that features Lance hosting a competition.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.