‘New York Times’: Melania Trump Went To Spa ‘Blindsided, Furious’ At Donald For $130,000 Porn Star Payoff News

First Lady Melania Trump has taken heat on Monday, January 29, due to new reports that revealed Melania took 21 flights costing more than $675,000 in a three-month period after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, as reported by the Inquisitr. Now new revelations purport to express just how angry Melania has been with her husband, in the wake of all of the allegations about Trump’s alleged 2006 to 2007 adulterous affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

According to the New York Times, Melania has performed several public actions that have belied her anger at her husband, with the first notable action being the decision to not accompany President Trump to Davos, Switzerland. Melania also visited the Holocaust Memorial Museum, where she was videotaped still wearing her wedding ring. Melania then took off for a 28-hour trip to Mar-a-Lago, which included time spent enjoying the spa. As reported by the New York Times, Melania was not expecting the news about an alleged $130,000 payoff to Stormy, with two sources close to Mr. and Mrs. Trump telling the publication that the episode made for a “furious” Melania who was “blindsided” by the experience that seriously rocked their tumultuous union.

“Mrs. Trump and the president have had a tumultuous relationship at times over the years, but few episodes have roiled the peace as much as the news surrounding Ms. Daniels. The reports of a payoff blindsided the first lady, who was furious with her husband, according to two people close to the couple. She has kept a low profile since.”

Folks have been watching Melania ever since, wondering if she would divorce a sitting president, or if Melania is indeed the narcissistic opportunist that some may peg her to be. Others feel sympathy for Melania’s plight, even as writers surmise whether or not Mrs. Trump would receive blame for Mr. Trump’s alleged affairs like Hillary Clinton did over Bill Clinton’s alleged philandering.

The reports of a payoff to Stormy Daniels before the election "blindsided" Melania, "who was furious with her husband," two people close to the couple tell the NYT. https://t.co/xsOYbrTCRS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2018

The world expects to see Melania back in public on Tuesday, when Mrs. Trump is expected to listen to Trump’s State of the Union address. However, the New York Times even notes how tenuous that appearance might be, with Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham writing, “That is the plan,” in terms of Melania’s appearance at the important speech.

Mrs. Trump should be there, according to People, to support her husband. Those viewing will likely be checking for signs of anger.