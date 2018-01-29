‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Perez Hilton Calls ‘CBB US’ Cast ‘Boring’ Except Omarosa, Who He Says ‘Will Deliver’

On Sunday night, slyly slipped into commercial breaks during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, CBS made the much-awaited cast announcement of houseguests who will be taking part in the inaugural season of the U.S.’s Celebrity Big Brother. Reactions to the revealed names appearing on the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition cast list, including the opinions of well-known entertainment blogger Perez Hilton, have been mixed. He believes that overall, the cast is boring, with one exception: Omarosa Manigault

The former Trump White House aide will be sharing the CBB US with Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville, Cosby kid Keshia Knight Pulliam, American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth, basketball legend Metta World Peace, actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, James Maslow of Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, singer Mark McGrath, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell, Ariadna Guitierrez who was mistakenly announced to be Miss Universe 2015 by Steve Harvey, and TV personality Ross Mathews.

A majority of the Celebrity Big Brother cast, according to Perez, is “too much like #DWTS [Dancing with the Stars],” he tweeted shortly after the houseguest announcement was made. He also called the celebrities who will be living in the CBB US house “Boring and SAFE.” Perez argued in his Twitter post that Big Brother: Celebrity Edition needs “all explosive personalities” for the premiere season of the reality show. He also wrote he was concerned that because the season may be bland and uneventful, it might not return for a second season.

They cast this too much like #DWTS. Boring and SAFE. They needed all explosive personalities the first season. Oh well! Hopefully it comes back for a second season and they learn from this one! #BBCeleb #CBBUS — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 29, 2018

Perez has continually expressed his interest in being cast on CBB US and promised to bring the excitement, drama, and controversy he brought to the Celebrity Big Brother UK house in 2015, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Although he angered and thoroughly aggravated many of his fellow houseguests during CBB UK and faced a perpetual nomination for eviction each week, he was beloved by fans and made it quite far in the game.

Housewife Brandi, also a veteran of CBB UK, was also specifically mentioned by Perez in a tweet, as he indicated she “sucked” while on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Now that the official Celebrity Big Brother U.S. cast has been announced, fans can cease guessing who will be on the series and can concentrate on awaiting the premiere of the show.

These big personalities are sure to make Celebrity Big Brother a wild ride! Meet the famous Houseguests of #BBCeleb: https://t.co/YZM771oXk9 pic.twitter.com/5FfPSsGvdF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

