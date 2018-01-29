Lala Kent’s Cryptic New Post Hints At Breakup With Randall Emmett While Taunting Him At The Same Time

Lala Kent’s Instagram feed is ever-changing these days, as the Vanderpump Rules star has been posting and deleting photos like no other. In her newest post, Lala opted for a more revealing photo and captioned the image with a cryptic quote which hinted at a possible break-up with her boyfriend, Randall Emmett.

The new photo is a side-by-side image of the reality star, taken in black and white. One photo features Lala from the front donning black lingerie, while the second shows the outfit from the back, highlighting one particular feature.

“You say you can’t live without me… so why aren’t you dead,” she captioned the new photo.

The quote is a lyric from the Madison Beer song “Dead,” which Lala attributed in her caption. The new photo was liked over 6,000 times in under 30 minutes and has loyal fans commenting on her good looks. The photo’s comment section was full of fire emojis, while many called her “gorgeous” and hailed her as their “queen.”

Lala’s choice of lyric seemed strategic, as the 27-year-old has recently deleted all traces of boyfriend Randall Emmett from her Instagram page. Lala generally doesn’t post such taunting photos on her Instagram, suggesting this is all a ploy to show Randall what he’s missing.

Fans have been speculating for the last week if she was still with the 46-year-old producer after the first round of photos were deleted. As the Inquisitr previously reported, things seemed to be back on track for the couple when Lala posted a photo this past Saturday that appeared to be of Lala and Randall’s legs intertwined.

“I’m going back to protecting you,” she captioned the photo, which has since been deleted.

Now that two separate rounds of photos have been deleted, it’s almost certain the couple is going through a rocky time. Only assumptions can be made, as Lala has always been extremely protective of her relationship with Randall and kept most of their time together off social media.

The recent deletions came after a Vanderpump Rules episode where James Kennedy told Lala her boyfriend would eventually drop her for a younger woman. Whether these two instances are related is unknown.

To see more from Lala, watch Vanderpump Rules every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.