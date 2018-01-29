‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Is Launching Another Swimwear Line

After five years, Dorit Kemsley is reintroducing her swimwear line, Beverly Beach by Dorit, and after holding a successful preview at the Trunk Club in Culver City, California, this past October, she is now ready to bring her designs to market. Will fans be able to buy her new fashionable collection soon?

Kemsley’s New Line Has Already Made Its Debut

According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, Kemsley received a standing ovation for her luxe resort wear collection of retro-inspired one-pieces and sultry bikinis. The reality star says she is excited to be back in the fashion game and is going to make a “killer collection.”

Her website says that her new designs will be available for purchase in the spring, and buyers can add their email and follow Kemsley on Instagram to watch and wait for more details.

The 50-year-old admitted that she gave up her fashion line because she and her husband, PK, wanted to start a family. However, now that her kids are older, and she has nannies to help her out, it was time to start things up again.

Kemsley Has A Long History In The Fashion Business

She got her start in fashion in Italy where she worked in design, manufacturing, sales, and marketing. When she returned to New York in 2009, she started Dorit International, a company that focused on high quality and fashionable swimwear for women. Her pieces are all mix and match, designed so that the customer can pair them however they want.

Dorit International also featured resort wear for fashionistas who wanted something to wear over their stylish bathing suits.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know that Kemsley oozes fashion, and she once revealed that her style icon was Jennifer Lopez because she is always “pushing the limit, then she’ll come out with something that’s so classic and elegant and feminine and beautiful.”

Kemsley says that her over-the-top style hasn’t changed much since becoming a mom because she has found a balance between comfort and style. Her husband has also been known to feed her fashion habit, and Kemsley says that he has impeccable taste. She added that anytime he has bought her anything – like that Birkin bag – he has never gotten it wrong.

She says that her husband knows her well and buys her things out of love, so that’s why he always gets it right.

Dorit Has Brought The Drama This Season On RHOBH

Kemsley has managed to stay out of the drama during her freshman season on RHOC – until recently. She got into her first meaningless fight with co-star Teddi Mellencamp after she showed up late for drinks.

Mellencamp got agitated that Kemsley wasn’t respecting her time and told her off on the phone. Later, when Kemsley tried to apologize, the two started arguing again but eventually decided to drop it all together.

Dorit Kemsley’s drama is not over yet, as the ladies continue arguing in the next all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tuesday night on Bravo.