Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Shaping Up To Be A Star-Studded Event

Fans are counting down the days until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19, and everyone wants to know who will make the guest list for the glorious affair. Of course, Harry’s royal family – Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton – will all be there on the big day. But which of their many famous friends will the couple invite to their nuptials?

The Venue

Harry and Markle’s chosen venue is St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and it seats only 800 people (as opposed to Westminster Abbey that seats 1,900), so the couple will have to be more selective with their guest list than the Duke of Duchess of Cambridge.

Radar Online is making some educated guesses as to who will get an invite, and if the publication is right, it will be a star-studded event.

Who Will Get An Invite?

Harry has done his share of socializing with celebrities, and one of his friends is Cara Delevingne. The two met through his cousin, Princess Beatrice, and before he started dating Markle, rumors swirled that Harry and Delevingne were a possible item. However, it turns out they were just friends who liked to flirt and drunk text on occasion.

The model/actress even brought her friend Margot Robbie in on the fun, and all three of them hung out at one point. Delevingne told a magazine in 2016 that she and Robbie texted Harry one night to let him know that they both had a dream about him, and he responded that he was glad to be in their dreams.

Another possibility could be British boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who hit it off with Harry when he guest-edited Radio 4’s Today program. Since the prince is an avid sports fan, it would make sense for Joshua to get an invitation.

Singer Joss Stone has been friends with both William and Harry since she performed at their mother’s memorial concert back in 2007. She attended William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 and has grown close to Harry, as they have both participated in charitable events over the years.

Other possibilities include singer James Blunt, Markle’s friend Serena Williams, her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams, and her friends Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra.

Barack And Michelle Obama

One couple that will probably not attend will be Barack and Michelle Obama, even though Harry counts the former president as a friend. Since the wedding is for friends and family only and is not a state occasion, they will not invite President Donald Trump.

However, if they were to invite the Obamas, it would come across as a snub to the current president, and no one wants a diplomatic problem over a wedding invite.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018.