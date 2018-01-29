Kelly Clarkson Roasts Blake Shelton In ‘The Voice’ Season 14 Preview Video

Kelly Clarkson is seriously roasting Blake Shelton in a brand new sneak peek of The Voice Season 14. Shortly after NBC unveiled official promo shots of the new coaches, Clarkson didn’t hold back when it came to poking a little fun at the country star during the blind audition rounds of the NBC show, as she admitted that the two are so close that she can pretty much say what she likes to the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer.

And that she did in a new preview clip for the upcoming season of NBC’s singing competition, as Clarkson clapped back at her fellow coach after he noted that she was a newbie before then playfully mocking his Oklahoman accent.

The twosome showed off their banter while trying to get a contestant on their teams during the blind audition rounds, as Blake hit back at the “Since U Been Gone” singer, “Kelly has absolutely no experience on this show whatsoever.”

That’s when Clarkson clapped back at her fellow coach, throwing a whole lot of shade by responding, “I had enough experience that he asked me to mentor his team back on the second season.”

Fellow coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys then shared a laugh after Kelly roasted the singer, but that certainly wasn’t the only time the Grammy winner put Shelton on serious blast.

The clip also shows the mom of two and Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend continuing to take jabs at each other, as Shelton joked that Clarkson had repeatedly used the term “I’m just saying” during the blind audition rounds.

“She’s been saying ‘I’m just saying’ for the past 15 minutes!” Blake declared, before grabbing an oxygen mask.

The banter between the two then continued even further after the “Love So Soft” singer mocked her fellow The Voice’s coaches southern accent and his monopoly on country artists on the series.

“[Blake’s] always like ‘You don’t know country music!'” Kelly said in the new preview, mimicking the country star’s voice, before hitting back, “I know country music!”

“I’m gonna win this show!” Kelly also declared in the preview clip, proving that she’s not going to be going easy just because it’s her first official season as a coach.

But it seems like Shelton didn’t let Clarkson’s jabs get to him, as he actually introduced his friend and former American Idol winner in the clip as being “one of the greatest people that I’ve ever met.”

The Voice Season 14 preview comes shortly after Kelly joked that she and Blake had already been fighting on the set, while she also teased that all of the coaches are ready and want to win when the show returns to screens next month.

Jared Siskin / Getty Images

Kelly admitted that she had to “freaking fight” Shelton to get country acts on her team when they were filming the blind auditions, telling Parade during an interview last week that she found it “hard to navigate” working with the longtime coach because he’d been on the NBC show for so long.

She then teased that fans of the series will get to see plenty of competition between her, Alicia, Blake, and Adam when The Voice Season 14 debuts on NBC in February.

“We’re a very fun, feisty bunch. All four of us are competitive, in a good way,” Clarkson revealed in the new interview of the healthy competition between the coaches this year. “We’re excited and still passionate as artists and we’re competitive and we’re all four, very talented and just very different.”

The Voice Season 14 will debut on February 26 on NBC.