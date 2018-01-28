Nicole Eggert And Scott Baio: Inside Their Relationship On ‘Charles In Charge’ And Beyond

Nicole Eggert has claimed that actor Scott Baio molested her when she was a minor. The 46-year-old former Charles In Charge star, who went onto red bikini fame as a Baywatch babe, posted a series of tweets in which she alleged that Baio repeatedly molested her starting at age 14. Scott Baio is a dozen years older than Nicole Eggert, which means he would have been 26 at the time, according to the New York Daily News.

“Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep,” Eggert tweeted.

Nicole also alleged that she covered up Scott Baio’s actions for years, writing: “It started when I was 14. Wasn’t a one-time deal.”

It’s no surprise that Scott Baio immediately fired back with a denial of the allegations. Scott Baio spoke out on a Facebook Live video, admitting that he had “consensual sex” with Nicole after she turned 18 years old. Baio also alleged that it was Nicole who seduced him and he played an audio recording in which Nicole Eggert is heard described losing her virginity to Baio “way after” Charles in Charge ended. Nicole Eggert was born in 1972 and Charles in Charge ended in 1990, the year she turned 18.

Baio also posted a 2012 interview Nicole Eggert did in which she said that while there were always a lot of “weird, strange rumors” about her relationship with Scott Baio, that they were really good friends and “everything was way more innocent than it was made out to be.”

Nicole Eggert and Scott Baio have had a long and strange relationship, but the actress’s recent allegations about molestation are something new. Nicole’s new allegations make it seem as though Scott was inappropriate with her almost immediately after they started working together.

At age 13, Eggert had a recurring role on ABC’s Who’s the Boss, playing Samantha Micelli’s (Alyssa Milano) good pal Marci Ferguson. Baio, then 25, was coming off of his Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi fame. Scott Baio and Nicole Eggert began working together in 1984 on Charles in Charge. Eggert played young teen Jamie Powell and Baio played Charles, her college-aged babysitter, on the CBS sitcom.

Nicole Eggert appeared to enjoy her time working on Charles in Charge, which ran from 1984 to 1990. In an interview with People, Nicole once joked that she probably wouldn’t hire Charles in Charge to babysit her own kids, but she listed Baio as one of the funniest people to work with on the set.

“I think just the camaraderie between Willie Aames and James Callahan, who was the grandfather, and Scott [Baio] … the three of them together made the day one big joke,” Eggert said in 2014. “They’re [each] as crazy as the next one.”

Nicole Eggert has long been listed as one of Scott Baio’s ex-girlfriends. In 2007 she even appeared on Scott’s VH1 reality show Scott Baio is 45…And Single, in which they talked about Scott’s relationship woes. At the time, Nicole told Scott that all of his ex-girlfriends looked alike, and she reminded him how he used to flip through a Playboy magazine like it was a Sears catalog of conquests.

Scott Baio is 45…And Single was about Scott’s failure to commit, a subject Nicole has been vocal about in the past. When asked by Stuff magazine about what Scott Baio has that most men don’t, Nicole replied:

“His failure to be faithful. He’ll tell girls how he wants to settle down and have kids, but in the end, he always does the same thing. He never does what he says.”

While Nicole Eggert sounds like a bitter ex in that interview, it should be noted that this is not the first time she has alleged that she had an underage relationship with Scott Baio. In 2013, Nicole talked to Nik Richie Radio show about working with Scott on Charles in Charge.

“Yeah, there was some flirting,” Eggert claimed.

“Yeah, there was some messing around later when I was like 16. And don’t forget, he was in his 20s.”

At the time, Nicole Eggert revealed she lost her virginity to Scott Baio after asking him to “do the deed.” Nicole revealed that she didn’t even want to go on a real date with Scott and that she just wanted a “veteran” to devirginize her.

“I was a virgin until I was 17, almost 18 years old,” Nicole said. “I was embarrassed I was a virgin.”

In more recent years, Nicole Eggert told PopBuff that she was still in communication with Scott Baio, but more so with his wife, Renee.

“I kinda communicate with his wife a little bit more online than with him,” Nicole said. “Thank God for Facebook, thank God for Twitter.”

