Watch Lucas Matthysse vs. Tewa Kiram 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Odds

On Saturday evening, boxing fans will watch Lucas Matthysse vs. Tewa Kiram live streaming online or via television as the two battle for the vacant welterweight belt. The Argentine boxer Matthysse is 38-4-1 and coming off a 2017 win as he heads into the latest bout against a relatively unknown competitor. Kiram, who hails from Thailand, is considered the country’s top star in the sport and ranked 40th in the worldwide rankings via Boxrec. Here’s the latest fight preview including start time, undercard, TV channel, and how to watch Matthysse vs. Kiram live streaming online Saturday night.

As ESPN reported, tonight’s boxing event will be the 22nd edition of Boxing After Dark which first premiered back in 1996. For Matthysse it’s an opportunity to finally capture a title that has seemed to elude him in his career. For his opponent Tewa Kiram, it’s an opportunity to make a name for himself in his first fight outside of his home country. It will feature two title bouts on the card, with Matthysse and Kiram vying for a vacant title, while Jorge Linares will defend the WBA and The Ring Lightweight titles against Merit Gesta in the other fight.

As the latest Odds Shark listing indicates, Matthysse is a heavy favorite in tonight’s title fight with a moneyline price as high as -900 at the TopBet sportbook. The underdog Kiram is at +575 at various sportsbooks including Westgate Las Vegas. In the other matchup, Linares is priced anywhere from -1800 to -4000 with his opponent a +850 to +1400 underdog at the few sportsbooks giving the fight odds.

Tonight’s Lucas Matthysse vs. Tewa Kiram fight is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time from The Forum in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch this fight on television via the official telecast on HBO. Those cable and satellite subscribers with HBO can use the HBOGo website or other compatible apps to see the live streaming event.

There are options available for those viewers who don’t have cable or satellite or the HBO channel currently. Among them are the Amazon Prime “Amazon Channels” featuring HBO, the DirecTV Now, or Sling TV services. Each of these has different requirements with HBO as an add-on to their pre-existing packages. See more details on the Amazon Channels help page, the DirecTV Now webpage, or Sling.com websites.