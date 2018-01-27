Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Hormones: Reportedly Wants Tyga Back Ahead Of Baby Birth [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner could see herself getting back with Tyga, it has been alleged.

The reality star, who is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child, is said to be going through some hormonal changes that have led her to supposedly think she wants to get back with her ex-boyfriend.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kylie Jenner’s mind has been all over the place as of late; she’s constantly thinking about the “Faded” rapper and how their relationship ended in March 2017.

Kylie feels bad for the way that things came to a stop between her and Tyga, but at the time she reportedly felt as if she wasn’t ready for the things that the father of one had planned for their future together.

One of those things included the idea of settling down together, and the irony of it all is that Kylie Jenner would go on to fall pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby a month after her split with the “Rack City” hitmaker.

Now that she’s gearing up to birth her firstborn, and with the news that she’s allegedly said to be back in contact with her former flame, insiders make it known to Hollywood Life that reconciling with Tyga is definitely an option that Kylie Jenner has thought about.

One shouldn’t forget that Kylie’s hormones are said to be all over the place — so, the idea that she wants to take Tyga back when she’s supposed to be planning her future with Travis and her baby seems rather wild, the publication adds.

However, it’s also argued whether Jenner’s hormones are triggering her to show her true feelings about Tyga and where she sees herself following the birth of her baby in February.

No word on how Tyga feels about a possible reconciliation, but considering the supposed fact that he’s back on speaking terms with Kylie Jenner, it would seem as if a reunion shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.

Furthermore, for the past couple of weeks, insiders have claimed that Kylie’s romance with Travis has been rocky due to the rapper’s constant traveling, giving Tyga all the more chances to try and rekindle his former romance with Kylie.