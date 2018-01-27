‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For February Sweeps: Bridge Wedding, Thorne Eyes Katie, Bill Pushes Back

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for February sweeps reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) takes center stage with the other characters swirling and boiling around him as tempers erupt. Bill is tired of being dumped on because he truly loves Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). In addition to Dollar Bill drama, the Bridge wedding happens, a new couple hits a crossroads, an established couple is challenged, and one heartbroken guy finds himself in a three-way tug of war between romantic rivals. Here’s what to expect this month, from the latest B&B spoilers in Soap Opera Digest.

Carter Won’t Quit – Maya Tempted

If B&B fans thought that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was done after he told Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) that he still wants to be with her, think again. Although it’s been a few weeks since Carter first approached her, things heat up during sweeps. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Carter has more scenes with Maya and he continues to try and woo her despite the fact that it would wreck her happiness with Rick Forrester (Jacob Young). If Maya tangles with Carter, Rick might rebound with her sister.

Wyatt And Katie Triangle With Thorne

When Bradley Bell cast Ingo Rademacher as new Thorne, he planned to pair him with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), but according to a recent interview with the showrunner, it’s the other Logan sister for Thorne. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), but they are casual and closeted. Unless these two go public with their romance, Thorne will make a play for Katie. Bold spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise Katie and Wyatt decide to move forward or walk away from each other.

Love Quadrangle Around Liam

In coming weeks, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has more women revolving around him than he wants. His heart still hurts from Steffy’s betrayal and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) vying for his attention is too much for Liam to consider. Liam ponders forgiving Steffy because of the baby, but her betrayal was too much. Next week, Sally makes a move with a teasing kiss on the cheek hoping for more, but Liam’s not in a space yet to consider a rebound. Who will win his shattered heart?

Dollar Bill Must Pay

Everyone isn’t done attacking Bill and he’s sick of it. The latest B&B spoilers from Soap Digest promise that Bill will pay for his crimes, but for now, he’s begun to fight back. Bill loves Steffy and believes that Liam is the one that wrecked their marriage by getting too close to Sally. Dollar Bill’s behavior grows more antagonistic and opens up old wounds like him outing Maya – she still hates him for that. Soon Bill won’t have any allies in LA and he’s fine with that, so long as he can talk his way into Steffy’s heart.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge attempts to persuade Liam to forgive Steffy and exact revenge on Bill. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/3je8FR7ND7 pic.twitter.com/iXr2Y0A0lv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 27, 2018

Eighth Time Is The Charm For Bridge

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps predict that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) decides the best way to deal with Thorne’s opposition is to force his little brother into the thick of the wedding. If Ridge can keep Thorne busy planning the wedding and being his best man, maybe he’ll embrace the inevitable and be too busy to scheme. February sweeps spoilers tell us Bridge says their “I dos,” but their eighth walk down the aisle could wind up like the other seven times they wed.

Which Couples Survive?

As we head into February sweeps, several couples are on the rocks and rivals wait in the wings to take advantage of rocky relationships. Many B&B fans are hoping for Hope or Sally to win Liam’s heart and for him to ditch Steffy for good. There’s also a faction of “Still” fans on social media cheering for Steffy to take Bill up on his offer to raise her child with him. On Friday’s Bold episode, Bill essentially proposed when he said he could be a good step-father to her baby. Bill won’t back down so this might happen.

Wyatt and Katie are poised to either go official or break up and Thorne wants a Logan sister and doesn’t seem to care which one it is. With Donna Gareis back as Donna Logan for February sweeps, maybe he’ll turn his eye on her and win a Logan of his own. If so, Thorne and Wyatt will be relieved that he left their women alone. By the time sweeps wraps, there will be some romantic shakeups in LA that could change the lives of the Forresters, Avants, and Spencers forever.

Catch up on now on B&B spoilers for the week of January 29, a possible twist on the paternity of Steffy’s baby, Bill’s continued quest to win Steffy, and how Ridge and Liam plan revenge to make Bill pay for wrecking Steffy’s marriage. Tune into CBS daytime all month long to see how sweeps play out and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.