'Gold Rush: White Water': A Rare Find Means The Dakota Boys Struck Gold!

In the second episode of Gold Rush: White Water, the Dakota boys get their first taste of gold. But, this is only after being babysat by investor Todd Hoffman’s main man, Carlos, and Fred nearly drowning because of sketchy equipment. What happened on the episode titled “First Gold”?

Investor Todd Hoffman wants to make sure his $50,000 is not squandered, so he sends off his man Carlos to keep an eye on the Dakota boys. Unlike Todd, Carlos has some important skills that can help Dakota Fred and Dustin in their risky gold mining venture, as Carlos was a Marine and a former diver and appears to be a stand out guy in every possible way.

Now, the Gold Rush: White Water team needs to build a safe harbor to float in a $13,000 floating suction dredge for the new dive site. In order to do so, everyone but Zach needs to move the boulders.

Zach, Jen’s son and Fred’s now stepson, is in charge of moving 2x6s. He is also receiving an earful of advice to speed things up from a cranky Dustin, his now older stepbrother.

Then Dustin’s energy goes to arguing with Fred and he wins this battle. They need to bring the dredge down by using a high cable attached to both sides of the river in order to lower the dredge.

According to Monsters and Critics, Fred has Carlos help him out by securing the dredge with a blue safety rope line. They need to secure the dredge as they lower it over the “raging creek.”

Dustin is angry at Fred’s “techniques” and yells at his dad for not being “lined up,” using foul language. He shouts at Fred, telling him he is “making a mess” and that he is going to “f*****g kill” him. Dustin says he doesn’t want to “take charge” but does so anyway.

The dredge is caught up by a rope, and if something happens to the dredge, then the mining season is over. But, thanks to Dustin, things get straightened up and the dredge is safely lowered.

Now Fred is ready to go into the raging water and puts on his diving suit, as this is Gold Rush: White Water.

For those who are concerned about the 73-year-old Fred Hurt diving, the Inquisitr reported that Fred was a longtime commercial diver, although he did report to have hung up his hat about 20 years ago.

The untested dredge not only feeds warm water but also air to Fred, and Carlos is not sure about this. Fred still goes in and does a bit of dredging, but he loses his air supply in the very rough water and looks worse for wear when he is pulled up.

Carlos checks out the equipment further and quickly realizes that the valves are not the right size. They are too small.

Yet, the crew is now focused on what Fred found: gold! There is a combination of small and cornflake-sized bits of the precious metal.

This bit of elation is short-lived as Dustin and Zach get into a heated argument. Zach doesn’t feel respected, as Dustin teases him about being so young.

Fred tries to calm everyone down and asks them to “lighten up.” Next, mama bear Jen is in Dustin’s face for making her son feel uncomfortable.

Hopefully, eventual good gold totals will soon outweigh the Gold Rush: White Water drama and arguing between the Dakota boys crew.

Dakota Fred fans should be elated that Gold Rush: White Water has become a huge success for Discovery. Could this mean another season of the Dakota boys?

According to Hidden Remote, the Dakota Boy’s new gold mining adventure show has the second best cable ratings, right behind their old show Gold Rush. Let’s hope this means that the Dakota Boys will continue to have their own gold mining show, or perhaps next season, lead the bumbling Hoffman crew to show them how it’s really done?